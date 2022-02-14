5 Lessons From A Climate-Focused CEO Two Years In

Five years ago, Lenzing officially launched our TENCEL lyocell with REFIBRA technology fibers. REFIBRA became the first commercially available cellulosic fiber with recycled content, changing the game for circularity.
Providing a reuse solution to textile waste, REFIBRA uses cotton fabric scraps as a feedstock for the lyocell production process, simultaneously recycling cloth and reducing the amount of wood pulp needed to create lyocell. “For Lenzing, developing circular business models in the fashion industry ensures the decoupling of business growth from pressure on ecological resource consumption,” explained Lenzing Group’s Robert van de Kerkhof, CCO, at the time of REFIBRA’s launch. “It reduces...
