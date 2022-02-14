ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

5 Lessons From A Climate-Focused CEO Two Years In

By From The Editor
wateronline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTranscend turned two years old on December 19, 2021! I wanted to share...

www.wateronline.com

enterprisersproject.com

Technical debt lessons from the pandemic

If your technology organization is like most, the volume of requests you receive can outpace your ability to keep up with the architecture you need to support innovation and growth. Over time, this situation can cause technical debt, hindering responsiveness and speed to market. Like many organizations, our company faced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tearsheet.co

Green financing is flooding climate-focused sectors

Climate change awareness is growing, and it’s starting to bring more capital along with it. Global issuance of sustainable bonds and loans hit record highs of over $1.4 trillion in 2021 and could reach over $7 trillion annually by 2025, according to the Institute of International Finance. Low-carbon energy...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Cultural birthing practices are what Indigenous women need, it’s time we invested

Indigenous women have been birthing since time immemorial, when the lands were pure and the dreaming stories were a reality. Birthing is the first ceremonial journey we go through to leave the spirit world to come into the physical world. Our connection to our ancestors and our culture provides our people with a sense of belonging and grounds our ways of knowing, being and doing.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Climate#Engineering#Automation#Software
automationworld.com

Casa Sauza: Model of Digital Transformation in Tequila Production

Nearly a century and a half of operations has made Casa Sauza, owned by the multinational Beam Suntory, a pioneer brand in the production of iconic Mexican tequilas. Since beginning operations in 1873, Casa Sauza, located in Tequila, Jalisco, has used numerous distillation and preparation methods for its tequilas, ranging from manual production to fully automated processes. The company is now focusing on integrating Industry 4.0 production concepts.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Future-proofing charities through digital transformation

With the majority of companies working from home, donors moving online and services delivered virtually, the charity sector had no choice but to embrace digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to navigate the ‘new normal’, the importance of digital best practices has never been more evident in the not for profit sector. In fact, according to Blackbaud, two in five charity organizations stated that they planned to begin digital transformation projects post-COVID, after 87% said technology had helped them navigate the pandemic. What’s more, two-thirds claimed that their business had plans to invest further in the future.
ADVOCACY
Entrepreneur

HealthySure Raises $1.2 Million In Pre-Series A Led By Inflection Point Ventures

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. HealthySure on Wednesday announced to have raised $1.2 million in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also witnessed participation from We Founder Circle, Dexter Angels, Campus Fund, HEM Angels and other private investors. Funds will be utilized to further fuel its mission of offering innovative and affordable group health insurance led solutions to the Indian workforce and their families.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
ZDNet

Train at your own pace to become a well-paid Java coder for only $40

You don't need any tech knowledge or experience to start training for well-paid positions in the technology industry. All you need is the right collection of courses that are both well-curated and fairly priced. You'll find what you need in The Complete 2022 Java Coder Bundle to earn coveted certifications...
COMPUTERS
World Economic Forum

How the Great Resignation is driving a boom in startups from more diverse founders

New business registrations have hit record highs during the pandemic. People from more diverse backgrounds are opting to set up on their own. Microbusinesses can offset unemployment and offer greater work-life flexibility. But in the developing world, a majority are self-employed out of necessity. If you’re one of the millions...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Taking Down Commercial Banking Barriers With APIs

For many chief financial officers (CFOs), the pandemic drove home the merits of digital processes for saving for time and money. Even small businesses are pushing for efficiencies and accelerating cash flow with digitized accounting. As companies work toward making their operations more digital, some may struggle with ensuring even their own software programs play nicely with one another — let alone making sure they can easily integrate data from outside systems, such as their commercial banking partners’.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Payroll Startup Check Raises $75M in Stripe-Led Series C

Check, a payroll infrastructure company, announced Wednesday (Feb. 16) that it raised $75 million in a Series C round led by Stripe. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Bedrock, Thrive and Index. Check’s services allow for platforms to put payroll services in their products. The company publicly...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

REFIBRA™ Marks 5-Year Anniversary on the Market

Five years ago, Lenzing officially launched our TENCEL lyocell with REFIBRA technology fibers. REFIBRA became the first commercially available cellulosic fiber with recycled content, changing the game for circularity. Providing a reuse solution to textile waste, REFIBRA uses cotton fabric scraps as a feedstock for the lyocell production process, simultaneously recycling cloth and reducing the amount of wood pulp needed to create lyocell. “For Lenzing, developing circular business models in the fashion industry ensures the decoupling of business growth from pressure on ecological resource consumption,” explained Lenzing Group’s Robert van de Kerkhof, CCO, at the time of REFIBRA’s launch. “It reduces...
ENVIRONMENT
itechpost.com

Village Business Ideas That You Can Convert into Ventures

Starting a business is a big endeavour in and of itself, and developing that business to make it sustainable and lucrative requires a significant amount of effort and time. It's nearly like raising a child from infancy to adulthood. As if this wasn't difficult enough, it's a massive hurdle to...
AGRICULTURE
pymnts.com

GreenBox Forms BaaS Partnership With Cross River

Payments solutions firm GreenBox POS has formed a licensing partnership with Cross River Bank to launch its first banking-as-a-service (BaaS) initiative. The partnership, announced in a news release Wednesday (Feb. 16), will allow GreenBox to use Cross River’s infrastructure and access to payment rails to open custodial, reserve and operating accounts for its customers, who can then manage those accounts with a tools powered by Cross River.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Rethinking IT Recruitment: The Traditional Ways of Assessing Candidates Have Got to Go

The global talent shortage is projected to reach 85.2 million people by 2030, and its financial impact is estimated at $8.452 trillion. For the technology sector alone, the labor-skills shortage could reach 4.3 million workers by 2030. With many positions remaining unfilled, it becomes clear the traditional way of recruiting talented developers has to change. A personal assessment center is being set up for candidates who then share an auto-generated link with the recruiters. The system was developed by TalentService based on results of 100 interviews with IT pros and the expertise of industry masterminds.
TECHNOLOGY
FOXBusiness

US natural gas producer says prices are surging due to lack of adequate pipeline structure

As tension between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, Europe’s natural gas supply is especially vulnerable, leaving U.S. prices at risk of escalating. FOX Business’ Lydia Hu visited independent natural gas producer EQT in East Millsboro, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, where she spoke with CEO Toby Rice, who suggested the fix to high natural gas prices is increased production and investment in ‘adequate’ infrastructure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

U.S. Department of Education Announces Big Decision on Student Loan Debts

Student loan debt remains a dynamic topic of discussion among the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Americans are just beginning to seek out new employment following the layoffs and decreased wages resultant from the virus. Now, inflation further contributes to the nation’s worsening financial situation. Amid these crises, the United States Department of Education has made a major decision regarding defaulted student loan debts.
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Following acquisition by Bowery, Traptic’s strawberry-picking robotics pivot to vertical farming

Fieldhand shortages are a problem that dates back well before the pandemic, but the problem has been dramatically exacerbated for many over the past two years. The company’s combination of picking and vision system were enough to land it a healthy $8.4 million raise last year, as it deployed its autonomous bots on California farms through a per-pound pricing system.
CALIFORNIA STATE

