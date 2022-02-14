5 Lessons From A Climate-Focused CEO Two Years In

With the majority of companies working from home, donors moving online and services delivered virtually, the charity sector had no choice but to embrace digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to navigate the ‘new normal’, the importance of digital best practices has never been more evident in the not for profit sector. In fact, according to Blackbaud, two in five charity organizations stated that they planned to begin digital transformation projects post-COVID, after 87% said technology had helped them navigate the pandemic. What’s more, two-thirds claimed that their business had plans to invest further in the future.

