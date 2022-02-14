10 Questions with ... JulianOnTheRadio

I have always loved radio! I was the kid in the bedroom recording every song on my karaoke machine, and playing them back while talking the intros up on the mic. I had cassette tapes with songs, and a separate cassette tape with sweepers that I recorded off the radio, and the iconic Big Ape Yell from WAPE. I would play the sweepers on my karaoke machine, while using another tape player to play the song. I called all the personalities on WAPE daily. (Billy Goat, Tony Mann, Trane On The Radio, The Big Ape Morning Zoo) Any chance I could get on the radio, I did it. When I was about 12 or 13 years old, Billy Goat said I could come down to the station on a Saturday night if my mom brought me. So, my mom bought a six pack of Budweiser to take to Goat, and to the station we went. Billy Goat let me answer his phones and pull his CDs. After that night, I was hooked. I remember calling Billy Goat right after I graduated High School asking if they were hiring. He told me I could start out in Promotions. I interviewed, and got the job. That was my foot in the door.

