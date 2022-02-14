ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Questions with ... JulianOnTheRadio

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI started as an intern back at Z104 in my hometown of Washington DC. I essentially worked my way up and did everything. From promotions, to becoming an AE for a year, than becoming the jack of all trades for the night show eventually led me to board-opping to doing part-time...

allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Scott Perlewitz

Started out going to college for Medicine, ended up with a mohawk and a Fine Art degree in Wisconsin. Got into the music business while getting master’s degree from USC (Annenberg School of Communication). Worked in music video promotion, concert promotion, television, and artist development before getting roped into radio promotion.
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Marc "DJ Nailz" Dixon

I was a typical kid. You name it Firefighter, Pro Wrestler, TV host I wanted to do it!. Interned at stations in Daytona Beach (WPUL AM) and Orlando (WJHM 102 Jamz, WCFB Star 94.5, WPYO Power 95.3. 2009-2014 Nights at WPYO (POWER 95.3)/Orlando, FL 2014-2016- Nights at WEDR (99 JAMZ)/Miami, FL 2016-2021-Mornings at WPYO (POWER 95.3)/Orlando and brief stint in afternoons. 2021- Current APD and middays WCKX (POWER 107.5/106.3)/Columbus, OH.
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Chris Michaels

I have always loved radio! I was the kid in the bedroom recording every song on my karaoke machine, and playing them back while talking the intros up on the mic. I had cassette tapes with songs, and a separate cassette tape with sweepers that I recorded off the radio, and the iconic Big Ape Yell from WAPE. I would play the sweepers on my karaoke machine, while using another tape player to play the song. I called all the personalities on WAPE daily. (Billy Goat, Tony Mann, Trane On The Radio, The Big Ape Morning Zoo) Any chance I could get on the radio, I did it. When I was about 12 or 13 years old, Billy Goat said I could come down to the station on a Saturday night if my mom brought me. So, my mom bought a six pack of Budweiser to take to Goat, and to the station we went. Billy Goat let me answer his phones and pull his CDs. After that night, I was hooked. I remember calling Billy Goat right after I graduated High School asking if they were hiring. He told me I could start out in Promotions. I interviewed, and got the job. That was my foot in the door.
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Ken Carson

We work with and train young adults with autism, special needs, blindness and other disabilities. These individuals are paid for their work by Sophia‘s Mission, work that can be done from the safety of their own home. These jobs involve all aspects of working at NEW-HD radio New York and NEW-HD radio Los Angeles. The majority of announcers you hear on-air are disabled. To hear these talented individuals, discover their voice, many who would barely talk, and hear them reach what most thought were impossible goals is quite frankly a miracle.
Hawaii State
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Brian Phillips

We've had a couple of close calls over the years, but Randy Malloy, our owner, will not let the dream die. At this point nothing really scares us. It's gratifying to be at a place that truly is embedded in the community in so many positive ways. BRIEF CAREER SYNOPSIS:
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Jay Steele

Please give us a brief career synopsis…started at WKSE in my hometown of Buffalo right out of college in 1997, then moved to WNKI/WNGZ Elmira, NY, WBZN/Bangor, ME, WWYL/Binghamton, NY, WPXY/WZNE Rochester, NY and finally (I hope) here in Northwest Arkansas. I’ve been here 16 years. 1. How...
Interior Design

10 Questions With… Willie Cole

It’s safe to say Willie Cole has a shoe fetish. With the closure of museums and galleries, income and exposure was in short supply for artists during the global pandemic. Like many, Cole turned to Instagram, and with headpieces for Comme des Garçons, sculptures, self-portraits, installations, furnishings, and masks all dynamically exploding with repurposed shoes—among other reclaimed materials—his following grew. “The global pandemic encouraged independence,” he says. “When you start out as a young artist, it almost feels like you work for the gallery, but the fact is, the gallery works for you.”
Daily Gazette

Answering some hunting questions

The answer is you cannot use an electronic call when hunting turkey in New York. Same in Florida, where my guide Bill Henry is very good with a mouth call. I can’t wait for turkey season in March here in Florida. I have been asked what my best and...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Slocum questions

What are the three biggest problems facing Texas in the 2023 legislative session and how would you address them? 250 words. Texas is one of the best states in the country to get a good education, raise a family, get a well paying job, or start a business. It’s the reason we have seen and will continue to see so much growth. We champion values that raise good and honest kids, while other states cancel them.
allaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Jamien "Melz On The M-I-C" Green

2009- Current HotBox254 Productions 2012 - 2013 Sales/On-Air/Overnights KOOC. 2014-2020 KSSM Asst. PD./Midday. 2020- Now KISX Brand Manager/Afternoon Drive, Executive Producer and Host of syndicated Brown Liquor Music "Southern Soul Mixshow”. 1. What are you up to these days?. Currently, Brand manager/Afternoon drive for KISX-FM "The All New 107.3 Kiss...
allaccess.com

Barrett Sports Media's Top 20 Sports Radio Stations For 2021 Led By WBZ-F (98.5 The Sports Hub)/Boston, WKRK (92.3 The Fan)/Cleveland

BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's annual rankings of sports radio shows, stations, PDs, and podcasts roll on with the Top Sports Radio Stations of 2021. led once again by BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON in the major market category, with AUDACY Sports WKRK (92.3 THE FAN)/CLEVELAND taking mid-market honors. The...
KESQ

Two strangers meet on an airplane. Four years later they fall in love

Whenever high school senior Schereéya boarded an airplane, it was with a particular thought in mind: “What if I meet the person I’m going to marry on board?”. Schereéya, who uses they/them pronouns, had always figured meeting a partner on a plane was inherently romantic and, as such, was always prepared for an in-flight meet-cute.
homenewshere.com

Wade into the word world of Wordle

Recently, while perusing through my social media feeds, I noticed multiple posts of a yellow, green, and black block-grid accompanied by minimal text of the word “Wordle” and several numbers. My initial reaction was “What the heck is this about?” but didn’t give it much thought until I...
massreview.org

10 Questions for Alex Kuo

Pyne’s count could be extrapolated further: a hundred cloud-to-ground lightning strikes per second. Such strikes account for about 10 percent of the annual wildfires in the United States, and since 1982, there has been an alarming rise in the total number, directly linked to the increasing temperatures due to climate change.
allaccess.com

Fish Calloway Joins WWQM (Q106)/Madison For Mornings

Industry vet FISH CALLOWAY has been hired by MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WWQM (Q106)/MADISON to host "FISH WITH FRIENDS" in mornings starting FEBRUARY 21st. It marks a return to the market for CALLOWAY, who did mornings for WZEE (Z104) and WJQM (93.1 JAMZ) earlier in his career. He succeeds STEPH PETERS, who departed last month.
allaccess.com

Charese Fruge’ (@MCMediaonline) Talks To Jae' Nash

Jae’ Nash is Promotions Director and midday talent for 98.7 Kiss, "The Best R&B" in Birmingham, AL. Like many in the business, she has a dual role and an enormous amount of responsibility. So far, she’s doing a fantastic job of managing things, even with an air shift that falls right in the middle of the workday.
allaccess.com

Something To Celebrate

Sunday is another World Radio Day, which is, like National Radio Day and National DJ Day and National Beaten-Down Morning Show Intern Day, roundly ignored in the U.S., not only by the general public but by the radio industry itself. Other than a few jocks posting their call letter history on Facebook, you wouldn't know that these quasi-holidays exist. And World Radio Day isn't just one of those randomly-selected unofficial honors created by some random organization, it's an actual United Nations international declaration, always on February 13th. This year, it's also Super Bowl Sunday, so I guess you can give the general public a pass for not paying a lot of attention to World Radio Day this year, but, still, it's a day to honor an industry that can't quite get the hang of honoring itself in any manner that would connect with the general public.
allaccess.com

WCLY-A-WRAL-HD2 (That Station)/Raleigh-Durham To Host 'That Music Fest'

CAPITOL BROADCASTING COMPANY's Triple A WCLY-A-WRAL-HD2-W239CK (THAT STATION)/RALEIGH-DURHAM is set to host a new outdoor music festival featuring two days of live music, showcasing 12 headlining bands and over 20 artists. The inaugural MUSIC FEST will take place on JUNE 24th and 25th, at DURHAM BULLS ATHLETIC PARK in DURHAM, NC.
