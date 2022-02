We always hear that drinking milk is one way that you can promote stronger bones. But what if you don’t like milk or are allergic to dairy? Especially as you age, making sure your bones are as strong as possible will protect you from things like bone loss and fracture. We asked Carissa Galloway, RDN, Premier Protein Nutrition Consultant and Personal Trainer, what supplements you can take for stronger bones.

HEALTH ・ 24 DAYS AGO