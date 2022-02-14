Gill helps UNA women win 1st road game in nearly a month

GRAYSON, Ky. (Feb. 14, 2022) — The Point University women's basketball team traveled to Kentucky Christian University on Monday, and defeated the Knights 79-67. "Today's win was the best 'away' team victory of the season," Head Coach Tory Wooley said. "We were sharp offensively and Marta did an outstanding job orchestrating our offense. Shey dominated the interior on both sides of the ball while Marta, Hannah and Nicole did and outstanding job knocking down shots as we shot 43% from the three-point arc."

WEST POINT, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO