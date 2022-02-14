ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One publication has Auburn heading to Memphis in early bowl predictions for 2022

By Patrick Conn
 1 day ago
Yes, bowl projections are a bit ridiculous on Feb. 14, 2022, but we are always thinking about football in the South.

We know the task at hand for Bryan Harsin as he heads into his second year as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers. There has been a mass exodus of players and staff members during his first year. There is work to be done.

We check in to see where one member of the media has Auburn projected.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network released his way-too-early bowl projections for next season. After a trip to the Birmingham Bowl to play against Houston, the projections are a bit better for the Tigers.

Auburn Tigers vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl Game: Liberty Bowl

Venue: Liberty Bowl Stadium

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-In: SEC vs Big 12

Series History: Auburn leads 3-0, the last meeting in 1981

Last year Mississippi State earned a trip to the Liberty Bowl, where it faced Texas Tech. The Bulldogs were 7-5 (4-4), if all things are equal that means that Auburn would be one game better.

In school history, Auburn has played in the Liberty Bowl twice. The last time came in 1984 when it faced the Arkansas Razorbacks, who, at the time, were members of the Southwest Conference.

The only other trip came in 1965.

