Some inmates in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin may appeal a settlement and consent decree approved last Monday mainly to address how mentally ill inmates are treated at the jail. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins approved a settlement in Babu vs. Alameda County that aims to improve the "horrific" treatment of inmates with mental health diagnoses and those with psychiatric disabilities, lawyers for the inmates who filed suit have said.

DUBLIN, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO