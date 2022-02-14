ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Meltzer

By (s): Brad Meltzer
 2 days ago

4–8, 4–8, Children, Celebrity, Biography, Autobiography & Memoir. I am Malala Yousafzai (Ordinary People Change the World) “by the time I was fourteen, the Taliban threatened to hurt me if I kept speaking out.”. Read Book Review >>. I Am Sonia Sotomayor (Ordinary People Change the World)...

HOLAUSA

Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
SFGate

How QAnon believers became obsessed with Tom Hanks

There are few celebrities as well liked as Tom Hanks. Between his charming social media musings and beloved movie roles, he’s become a staple of American popular culture. Unless, of course, you’re deep down the QAnon conspiracy rabbit hole. Despite the fact Hanks is a massively famous entertainer...
The Independent

Inventing Anna: What is fact and what is fiction in Netflix’s new hit series?

Inventing Anna is finally here and it’s giving us plenty of true crime material to pour over – but where exactly does fact stop and fiction start?The new Netflix series – which stars Ozark actor Julia Garner as scammer Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) – is one of the streamer’s most anticipated releases to date.Inventing Anna tells the incredible true story of Sorokin, a twenty-something socialite who successfully posed as a rich German heiress under the name Anna Delvey in New York City.She successfully conned friends and big banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars before she...
#Children Celebrity#Taliban#New York Times#The Escape Artist
Vogue

The Real-Life Socialite Rivalry That Likely Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, Mrs Russell – played by Carrie Coon – is dead set on one goal: becoming accepted by New York society. It’s no easy feat. Russell, you see, has heaps of money, but the new (and therefore wrong) kind. This does little to impress the old guard of New York City, who takes their orders from de facto queen Mrs Astor. And Mrs Astor prefers the company of the old guard families, who have held the top powerful positions in the city since the American revolution.
newyorkcitynews.net

Best-selling American satirist dies aged 74

Conservative political commentator, P.J. O?Rourke, has died after a battle with lung cancer. American satirist and political commentator, P.J. O'Rourke, has died of lung cancer at his home in Sharon, New Hampshire aged 74. He wrote more than 20 books and was best known for his two best-sellers: 'A Parliament of Whores' and 'Give War a Chance', which reached the top of the New York Times Best Seller list.
nyjournalofbooks.com

Anthropocene Lullaby (Carnegie Mellon University Press Poetry Series)

“For those who think ‘nature poetry’ should be an escape from the human world, Hays provides a much-needed corrective, consistently reminding the reader that humans are nature, too, that while we wreak havoc in our willful ignorance, attempting to partition ourselves from the other life on this planet, it’s merely an illusion.”
TODAY.com

Who is Anna Delvey’s boyfriend in ‘Inventing Anna’ based on?

"Inventing Anna" is the new Shondaland Netflix series that follows slightly fictionalized retellings of the life and crimes of swindler and upper-cruster Anna Delvey (or, Anna Sorokin). In the show, we see Anna building much of her social empire with the help of her tech business boyfriend, Chase. Those who have already binged the show know that Chase plays a really significant role in Anna's story — but, does Chase, or some version of Chase, exist in real life?
nyjournalofbooks.com

The Forest

“. . . both fantastical and touchingly human.”. The Forest is a short, wordless, graphic novella, a series of haunting images that tell a story both fantastical and touchingly human. Much of what gives the pictures their potency is the medium the author-illustrator has chosen, scratchboard, with the dark background scratched away to reveal the white parts. The dense cross-hatching gives the art an old-fashioned weight. The heaviness of the black works well with the sinister and macabre aspects of the story.
digitalspy.com

The Gilded Age star responds to episode 3's twist

The Gilded Age spoilers for episode three, 'Face the Music', follow. The Gilded Age star Morgan Spector has responded to the period drama's shock episode three twist, which saw his character George Russell deliver a cruel blow to Patrick Morris that later resulted in tragedy. After Patrick (Michael Gill) had...
Vulture

The Gilded Age Recap: The Uninvited Guest

Drama! Action! Astounding dresses! It feels like The Gilded Age has finally arrived with this episode. So much happens, and we’re finally not talking about stocks and aldermen but about actually interesting things, like an unwanted naked lady’s maid in your bed. I read some bad take before...
Den of Geek

The Gilded Age Episode 4 Review: A Long Ladder

This The Gilded Age review contains spoilers for Episode 4. After the rise in tension in last week’s episode of The Gilded Age, “A Long Ladder” may feel like a letdown. However, this episode is clearly the beginning of Russell’s transition from being outsiders to insiders. Although new developments are introduced for several characters, the unanswered questions from the last episode are just underneath the surface, making for a solid mid-season installment.
Inc.com

Behind the Brand With Filmmaker Ken Burns

"Our heroes are also deeply flawed people, just like us." For Ken Burns, the pathway into filmmaking was set from the time he was 12 years old. Many young children think about what they want to be when they grow up, but for Burns, his desire to tell stories and make movies came from the powerful moment when he witnessed film offering a safe space for someone close to him to feel emotion.
nyjournalofbooks.com

Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker's Life

“From start to finish Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life, with all its rich detail and Curtis’s genuine love for his subject, is the biography that Keaton deserves.”. The familiar take on Buster Keaton is that he was a brilliant star of the silent film, one of the Big Three comedians alongside Charlie Chaplin and Harold Lloyd. Of that trio, as far as the biographies go, Keaton is washed up with the advent of talking pictures. There are his cameo appearances as one of the bridge-playing “waxworks” in Sunset Blvd (1950) and an aging clown in Chaplin’s Limelight (1952), but also an ignominious role in Beach Blanket Bingo (1965), a year before his death. There is some solace at the end of his life when he is rediscovered by new generations. Critical studies concentrate on Keaton’s 1920s masterpieces like One Week or The General. But once those films are examined, it seems as if there are only dismal things to say about Keaton’s work after the golden age of silent film had ended.
