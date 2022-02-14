Brad Meltzer

“From start to finish Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life, with all its rich detail and Curtis’s genuine love for his subject, is the biography that Keaton deserves.”. The familiar take on Buster Keaton is that he was a brilliant star of the silent film, one of the Big Three comedians alongside Charlie Chaplin and Harold Lloyd. Of that trio, as far as the biographies go, Keaton is washed up with the advent of talking pictures. There are his cameo appearances as one of the bridge-playing “waxworks” in Sunset Blvd (1950) and an aging clown in Chaplin’s Limelight (1952), but also an ignominious role in Beach Blanket Bingo (1965), a year before his death. There is some solace at the end of his life when he is rediscovered by new generations. Critical studies concentrate on Keaton’s 1920s masterpieces like One Week or The General. But once those films are examined, it seems as if there are only dismal things to say about Keaton’s work after the golden age of silent film had ended.

