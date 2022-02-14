Ken Carman's Commentary

Michele Tafoya called her final Super Bowl for NBC on Sunday night, as the Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. “My time with NBC Sports has been the most satisfying of my career,” Tafoya said in NBC’s release. “I’ve had the good fortune of collaborating with a team that is amongst the best at what they do, and the support I’ve received in this position has been unparalleled. The list of people to thank is incredibly long, but for now, I will say I am immeasurably grateful to Fred Gaudelli, Drew Esocoff, Al Michaels, and Cris Collinsworth. They are the backbone of the Sunday Night Football family.

