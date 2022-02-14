ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ken Carman's Commentary

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 22 hours ago

Once again, two teams battled...

fox8.com

The Spun

Look: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy Rips Super Bowl Referees

The Super Bowl 56 referees were non-existent until there was just under two minutes left in the game. Then officials began throwing flags left and right, helping the Rams go on to score the eventual game-winning touchdown. It was pretty strange how uninvolved the refs were until those final few...
NFL
The Spun

Joe Montana Sparks Debate With Tom Brady Comment: Fans React

With seven Super Bowl rings and a number of National Football League passing records, the majority of the football world can agree that Tom Brady is the GOAT. Joe Montana isn’t ready to go there, though. The legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback was asked by The Spun this week...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
NFL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Bengals explain the Joe Burrow effect

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — The meteoric rise of the Cincinnati Bengals could end in the franchise’s first Super Bowl title when they face off with the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. The Bengals spent the last two years as the division’s cellar-dwellers and weren’t projected to be much of anything this season, either. But Joe Burrow & Co. refused to believe they were only destined to be a middling team.
NFL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

12 teams haven’t won a Super Bowl: Could that change Sunday?

(NEXSTAR) – The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are taking to the field Sunday for Super Bowl LVI. While there have been 56 Super Bowls, there are still a dozen teams that haven’t brought home their own Lombardi Trophy – including the Bengals. That’s right,...
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
The Spun

There’s Growing Speculation About Vikings Coaching Hire

The Minnesota Vikings have yet to officially announce their head-coaching hire and that’s leading to more speculation. It’s supposed to be Kevin O’Connell, but the team hasn’t publicly said so, even though we’re two days removed from the Super Bowl. O’Connell is the Los Angeles...
NFL
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Reveals Her New Job: NFL Fans React

Michele Tafoya called her final Super Bowl for NBC on Sunday night, as the Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. “My time with NBC Sports has been the most satisfying of my career,” Tafoya said in NBC’s release. “I’ve had the good fortune of collaborating with a team that is amongst the best at what they do, and the support I’ve received in this position has been unparalleled. The list of people to thank is incredibly long, but for now, I will say I am immeasurably grateful to Fred Gaudelli, Drew Esocoff, Al Michaels, and Cris Collinsworth. They are the backbone of the Sunday Night Football family.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Is Reportedly Considering Change To Postseason Rules

The NFL’s overtime rules were thrown into question multiple times during the postseason in January. Amid a storm of controversy, the league could be mulling a change. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the process has begun for the NFL owners to consider changing the overtime rules. Teams are inquiring about the current rules and potential changes to it via annual surveys.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Burrow Injury Diagnosis Is In: NFL Fans React

Two days ago, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what appeared to be a potentially significant knee injury. During the fourth quarter of Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl, Burrow was sacked and appeared to be in significant pain. Thankfully, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the injury isn’t serious.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady addresses comeback rumors

Tom Brady announced his retirement two weeks ago, but many people refuse to believe we have seen the last of the seven-time Super Bowl champion in the NFL. For now, Brady insists he is quite pleased with his decision. Brady spoke about walking away from football during his “Let’s Go!”...
NFL

