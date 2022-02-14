ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. bangs the drum on Ukraine as Putin weighs options

By Editorials
Washington Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian President Vladimir Putin gave one of the first signs on Monday that he is considering easing back from a massive military buildup around Ukraine, but the Biden administration remained highly skeptical and continued to warn that an invasion of Ukraine could be imminent. At a meeting that appeared...

Ukraine news – live: Truss to warn Putin of ‘pariah status’ as PM says ‘little evidence of Russia disengaging’

Liz Truss will warn Russia of international ‘pariah status’ if they invade Ukraine in a speech set to be delivered during a visit to Kiev this week.The foreign secretary is expected to underscore the principle of national sovereignty and call on Russia to pursue diplomacy.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said there was “currently very little evidence of Russia disengaging” in a call with the United Nations on Wednesday evening.The prime minister agreed with the UN’s secretary-general Antonio Guterres that “any invasion of Ukraine would have catastrophic and far-reaching consequences,” a No 10 spokesman said.Elsewhere, Nato warned that Russia’s show of force “is...
Invading Ukraine may never have been Putin's aim – the threat alone could advance Russia's goals

An invasion is not the only way the crisis in Ukraine can play out. A diplomatic solution may yet provide an off-ramp for Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose placement of tens of thousands of troops along Russia’s border with its smaller neighbor kicked off the current crisis. Indeed, the leaders of Russia and Ukraine have throughout the now 20-week-long crisis accused the U.S. and U.K. of stirring panic with talk of an imminent invasion. Invasion may never have been the point. One interpretation is that President Putin mobilized his soldiers and sailors primarily to force a dialogue with the West over what the...
Biden, Scholz Highlight NATO Reinforcements if Russia Invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BERLIN (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's military build-up near Ukraine in a phone call Wednesday and underscored the importance of reinforcing NATO's eastern flank if Moscow invades, the White House said. A German government spokesperson said the two leaders agreed the situation in...
Former officials analyze U.S. options if Russia invades Ukraine in tabletop exercise

Andrea Mitchell facilitates a tabletop Situation Room exercise to illustrate the options the U.S. has it its disposal to deter and retaliate against a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Participating in the simulation - developed by Russia expert Dmitri Alperovitch of the Silverado Policy Accelerator – are retired General David Petraeus, retired Admiral Mike Mullen, former Undersecretary of Defense Michele Flournoy, and former National Security Adviser Tom Donilon. They explore economic sanctions, cyber defenses, and lending U.S. support to an anti-Russian insurgency in Ukraine should Putin seek to topple the government.Feb. 16, 2022.
Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
Putin Is Flat-Out Lying About Pulling Troops From Ukraine, U.S. Says

The glimmer of optimism that greeted Russia’s announcement that it was pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border looks to have been extinguished. A senior American official has reportedly accused the Kremlin of lying about its withdrawal, saying that Russia has actually sent 7,000 more troops to the border with Ukraine. The claim, reported by The New York Times, was then backed up by British officials who said Russia was bolstering defenses with helicopter and armored vehicle units. “Contrary to their claims, Russia continues to build up military capabilities near Ukraine,” Lt. Gen. Jim Hockenhull, the British chief of defense intelligence, said in a statement. “Russia has the military mass in place to conduct an invasion of Ukraine.” Western officials say they believe Russia has massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of Ukraine.
Russian troop build-up near Ukraine continues, Ben Wallace warns

Nato is “deadly serious” about its response to Russia’s military build-up on the borders of Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. He echoed the US assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a further 7,000 troops to border regions despite claims in Moscow that forces are being withdrawn.
Russia ready to continue talks with West on missiles, says Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia was prepared to continue dialogue on missiles and other security issues with the West, speaking in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Tensions in Europe have run high in recent weeks on Western fears Russia may invade neighbouring Ukraine,...
Washington Times

Russia adds 7,000 more troops near Ukraine border, U.S. official says

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the U.S. warned that Russia had added as many as 7,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations that forces were being pulled back from the region. While a feared Russian...
