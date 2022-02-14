Wisconsin stays put in women's hockey rankings ahead of series at No. 2 Ohio State

First Half: Traveling to Columbus, Ohio as (+13) point underdogs, Ben Johnson had the Gophers ready to play. Thanks to two early threes from Jamison Battle, Minnesota led 10-8 just over five minutes into the game. The Gophers defense continued to play well, but after missing 2 of 11 field goals and failing to score for 4:41, Ohio State led 12-10 with 11 minutes to go in the half. Without picking up their shooting the Gophers defense continued to lead the way, trailing the Buckeyes 17-13, while shooting only 29.4% heading into the under eight media timeout. As the defense continued to play well, an 8-0 run offensively gave Minnesota a 21-17 lead heading into the final media timeout of the first half. Payton Willis finally got his first points of the half, and the Maroon & Gold led 25-23 at the break.
