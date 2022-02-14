Wisconsin stays put in women's hockey rankings ahead of series at No. 2 Ohio State

No. 15 Wisconsin got big nights from Johnny Davis and Brad Davison to get past Indiana 74-69 on Tuesday night at Assembly Hall. Who else but Johnny Davis in this spot? The sophomore guard put on another show in a season full of them. Davis had a team-high 30 points, his third game this year with 30 or more points. That included the final 13 points of the game as the Badgers went from down five to winning by five. He was extremely efficient, getting those points on just 15 shots. As he has for much of the year, Davis made some heavily contested shots and finished through contact at the rim.

BASKETBALL ・ 23 HOURS AGO