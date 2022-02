One of the very few upsides of the pandemic has been the increased availability of outdoor dining. In Texas, where the weather is often inviting—even during the summer, all you need is some shade and a cold drink to survive the heat—this has been a particular boon. And it’s hard to imagine the trend reversing once we emerge from the current crisis. Food and drink and a big Texas sky were made for each other.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO