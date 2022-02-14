ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House Says 10M Households Have Signed Up for Broadband Subsidy

By Marguerite Reardon
CNET
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Crossing the Broadband Divide, CNET's coverage of how the country is working toward making broadband access universal. Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday that 10 million households have signed up for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a program that provides low-income Americans with a subsidy to help...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 94

Phil Layshio
12h ago

Dems are going to have a real problem soon. First, they are running out of free things to give out to people. Secondly, they are running out of other people's money.

Reply(6)
67
Leonard Ashcroft
19h ago

I bet 9 million are democrats signing up for more freebies. anything they can get a discount on or free. the Democrat way.

Reply(12)
55
AP_000634.632003a88d4c4706b4c28acf905a881f.2325
9h ago

Why is the government funding this? If they cant afford it then they shouldnt be getting it. Get out and work and pay for your own stuff! The governments not giving me anything free and they wouldnt!!

Reply(9)
26
