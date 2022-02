CLEVELAND — We'll see even more sunshine Tuesday with a nice rebound. Temperatures back to near 32º by the afternoon after another frigid morning. Then the real warm-up starts. We're pushing 50s Wednesday & Thursday. It'll be dry Wednesday but WINDY followed by a soaker Thursday. That rain changes back to ice and snow quickly by Friday. Another quick shot of cold air is likely late week. We'll keep an eye on it because timing is everything with the big NBA All-Star events planned this weekend.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO