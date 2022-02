EUGENE, Ore. — Will Richardson hit a corner three-pointer on a baseline out-of-bounds play with 1 minute to play Monday, and the Oregon men's basketball team survived a late flurry by Washington State to beat the Cougars in Matthew Knight Arena, 62-59. Down 39-35 early in the second half, the Ducks rallied into the lead and were pulling away when Richardson hit his three-pointer for a 62-53 lead. Oregon turned it over twice and missed two free throws in the final minute, allowing WSU to close within three and get two late attempts at a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds — both of which missed.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO