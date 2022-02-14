ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. closing Embassy in Ukraine's capitol city

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine's president said he's been told Russia will invade...

Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
The Independent

US closes Ukraine embassy and ‘destroys computer equipment’ ahead of expected Russian invasion

The US State Department announced on Monday that it was relocating its limited embassy staff remaining in Ukraine from Kiev, the capital, to Lviv as fears grow of a Russian attack or invasion.The secretary of state, Antony Blinken, made the announcement early Monday afternoon. The Wall Street Journal reported separately that embassy staff were destroying computer equipment before leaving the building.State Department officials were “temporarily relocating our Embassy operations in Ukraine from our Embassy in Kyiv to Lviv due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces,” said Mr Blinken. Lviv is located in the western part...
wmar2news

Russia's top diplomat urges Putin to keep discussions open with West as Ukraine tensions mount

MOSCOW — Russia's top diplomat has advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. Speaking at the start of a meeting with Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested Russia should continue a dialogue with the U.S. and its allies even though they have rejected Moscow's main security demands.
CBS News

Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.
NBC Philadelphia

No Sign That Putin Has Stopped His ‘March Towards War,' Says Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia

Every indication suggests that Putin is continuing to build up troops at the border Russia shares with Ukraine, said Michael McFaul, a former U.S. ambassador. "There's no indication at all that Putin has stopped his march towards war, his preparedness towards war," said McFaul, who is now director at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. 'temporarily relocating' Ukraine embassy from Kyiv amid Russia tensions

The United States is "temporarily relocating" its embassy operations from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, to Lviv, a city in Western Ukraine roughly 40 miles from the border with Poland, "due to the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces," Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday. What You Need To...
kdal610.com

EU preparing but not clear if Russia decided to invade Ukraine – official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is preparing varied responses depending on what Russia might do to further destabilise Ukraine, an official said on Monday, stressing the bloc does not know whether and what Moscow decided to do, or was just bluffing. The official said U.S. talks with Russia...
Gazette

Russia says it returns some troops to base in areas near Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West. A ministry spokesman said in a video published online that while large-scale drills across...
Reuters

U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

WASHINGTON/KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory. Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near Ukraine, which is...
Fox News

Russia, Ukraine conflict cannot have America sitting on the sidelines

America can’t sit this one out. Backed up by China, Putin has yanked fresh U.S. military forces into Europe. As months go by, the U.S. will be stretched thin covering NATO’s eastern flank plus the Pacific where China looms. Add in seven percent annual inflation, and it’s a huge cost in the defense budget.
US News and World Report

U.S. to Move Embassy Operations in Ukraine Amid Tensions

The U.S. is temporarily moving its Ukraine embassy operations out of the country’s capital and further west, the secretary of state announced Monday, as tensions show no signs of easing on the Russian border. [. READ:. Biden Works to Dissuade Putin From Ukraine Invasion in Hour-Long Phone Call With...
