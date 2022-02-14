Solid-state sodium batteries get a makeover

If you're into motorbikes then there's a good chance that a Triumph triple will captivate you in the way that a flat-six, V8 or V12 car does. But just as there's a need to accept things are changing in the world of four wheels, the world of two wheels is in a state of flux, too. There are electric motorbikes already, of course - some of them from emerging manufacturers and some from the old guard, like the Harley Davidson Livewire. And then there's the forthcoming Triumph TE-1, which is now a completed prototype.

