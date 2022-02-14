ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Nth Cycle raises $12.5M to domesticate mineral supply chain

By Hannah Green
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

As the national movement to domesticate the rare earth minerals supply chain intensifies, Beverly-based Nth Cycle has raised $12.5 million in...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJBIZ

Securing supply chains

A small towing company in New Jersey got a shock when its biggest client — an international bank — said the local firm had to beef up its IT security and go through an annual third-party security audit to keep the bank as a client. The incident illustrates how supply chain issues have worked their way down to the smallest businesses, according to Rahul Mahna, managing director of managed security services within EisnerAmper Digital.
INDUSTRY
agrinews-pubs.com

The Zipline: Clearing supply chain hurdles

We live in an instant age here in America. From fast food to same-day delivery, we have gotten used to not waiting long for most things. But not everything has a quick-fix option, and there’s certainly no such thing as instant farming. When something breaks down on the farm,...
AGRICULTURE
Post-Journal

Cummins Navigates Supply Chain Headwinds

Cummins Inc. weathered supply chain issues to increase revenues 21% last year while projecting another 6% in revenue growth in 2022. Cummins officials recently reported 2021 revenues of $24 billion, 21% higher than 2020. Sales in North America increased 17% and international revenues increased 27%. Sales increased in all major regions compared to the prior year, which was impacted by the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECONOMY
whidbeynewstimes.com

Club construction delayed by supply chain

Construction on a long-planned Boys and Girls Club facility in Coupeville has been delayed due to global supply chain disruptions. Bill Tsoukalas, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Island and Snohomish Counties, said the pre-engineered metal frame of the building is “stuck on a ship somewhere” and might not arrive until June — 11 months after the July 2021 groundbreaking.
COUPEVILLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minerals#Battery Recycling#Rare Earth
ksl.com

When will the supply chain return to normal?

LOS ANGELES — Signs are growing that a global supply chain crisis which has confounded central bank inflation forecasts, stunted economic recoveries and compressed corporate margins could finally start to unwind towards the end of this year. But trade channels have become so clogged up it could be well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wpsdlocal6.com

Local supply chain impacts

Supply chain shortage leads to missing items in grocery stores. As you may have noticed, grocery stores are struggling to keep certain items on the shelves. Due to the pandemic, production has slowed on some items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
mining-technology.com

Concerns for mineral supply chain amid booming EV sales

The sales of electric cars are booming, but the rising demand for transition minerals will pose a challenge for the mining industry. The global electric car fleet is expanding rapidly. While Tesla was dominant in the electric vehicle (EV) market for several years following the launch of its first EV in 2008, other car manufacturers are making strides and quickly turning their fleets electric.
INDUSTRY
automationworld.com

The Automation, Supply Chain, Reshoring Connection

The need to reshore critical manufacturing operations to the U.S. has long been a topic of discussion that’s been reignited recently due to COVID-19 and related supply chain disruptions. As Stephanie Neil, senior editor at Automation World, noted in her feature article “How Automation Enables Viable Reshoring”:
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Recycling
VentureBeat

Legit Security raises $30M to launch SaaS-based solution for supply chains

Today, cybersecurity provider Legit Security announced it’s raised over $30 million in funding in a Series A round. The company has also announced the launch of a SaaS-based software supply chain protection solution out of stealth. Legit Security’s platform helps enterprises protect software supply chains by automatically discovering pipelines,...
ECONOMY
architecturaldigest.com

The Floral Supply Chain Is in Disarray

Across the U.S. and the world at large, florists have faced an unprecedented set of interconnected challenges over the last two years. Why? A confluence of everything from discarded crops and poor weather to labor shortages and supply chain snags keeps tripping up the industry. And though vaccinations have set the stage for a projected 2.5 million weddings in 2022, those in the flower trade expect the pain to persist.
INDUSTRY
CBS Pittsburgh

Supply Chain And Inflation: Local Fire Departments And Churches Raise Prices For Fish Frys

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Inflation and supply chain issues have impacted upcoming local fish frys. Several local fire departments and churches have been forced to raise prices this year. Some even had to cancel the entire season. Bill Pelikan, president of the Skyview Volunteer Fire Department, said, “The struggle this year is that we had to order our fish early and pay for it early. And luckily, we had the funds to do that.” It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for the department. In fact, the fish frys account for 40 percent of the department’s annual revenue. But it almost...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nddist.com

No End in Sight for Supply Chain Headaches

It was late December when Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced he’d be awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports, with the amount of money for similar projects set to double in 2022. It was a decision welcomed by many industry stakeholders, though the overall prospects...
INDUSTRY
This Old House

Understanding Supply Chain Shortages

The whole gang meets back at the shop to talk about supply chain issues. Everyone feels the impact, from Jenn Nawada’s pavers, Ross Trethewey’s microchips for smart devices, Mark McCullough’s bluestone, Mauro Henriques’ paint tints, Richard Trethewey’s smaller parts, and heat pumps, to just about everything Tom Silva needs on-site.
ECONOMY
foodlogistics.com

Keeping Supply Chain Threats at Bay

2021 was full of supply chain disruptions. From natural disasters and ransomware attacks to ships stuck at sea and a global pandemic that just won’t go away, the supply chain industry went from being upended to somewhat mended to now trying to overcome bottlenecks amid a workforce shortage. But,...
INDUSTRY
InformationWeek

The Future of Resilient Supply Chains Is Circular

Supply chain shortages and disruptions permeate in 2022. As a result, companies continue to look inward at their supply chains to enhance resiliency and evaluate the long-term impact of how products are sourced and transported. These current challenges are also a reminder of the lack of sustainability in supply chains....
FOOD & DRINKS
CoinTelegraph

InvArch raises $1.75M to fund cross-chain IP utility and authentication

Zug, Switzerland  -  InvArch, the project revolutionizing the future of development through its unique take on NFT, DAO, and Polkadot XCM technologies, announced today that it has successfully raised a 1.75 million USD private seed round backed primarily by Huobi Ventures, Alves Ventures, Waterdrip Capital, PAKA Capital, Kernel Ventures and Illusionist Group.
BUSINESS
Murray Ledger & Times

Broken chain: Supply chain issues still plaguing local businesses

MURRAY – Supply chain issues have become commonplace since the COVID-19 pandemic began. First it was toilet paper, then potatoes. Sanitizing wipes and disinfectants were scarce for months early on. These issues have not only refused to go away, but they have gotten progressively worse as the Delta and Omicron surges have gripped the country in the last few months.
MURRAY, KY
Occupational Health Safety

How Supply Chain Challenges Spur Safetys Prominence

You don’t have to look around very far to see the obvious, that labor is becoming scarce throughout the US. According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, “The Labor Shortage Is Here to Stay. Businesses Are Adjusting”:  “… the U.S. is still missing around 4.3 million workers. The absence comes as U.S. employers are struggling to fill more than 10 million job openings and meet soaring consumer demand.”
ECONOMY
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
967
Followers
4K+
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston

Comments / 0

Community Policy