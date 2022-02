If nothing else, you have to give Anna Delvey one thing: whenever she did anything, she went all in and committed to her course of action. In the last episode of Inventing Anna, she proclaimed a vision of creating an art mecca for the super elite. Had that actually been her goal all along, or was it something she came up with on the fly in order to distract Chase and forestall him from outing her? It’s hard to say. However, whether she’d been nurturing that plan for thirty seconds or three years, she went all in on it in “Two Birds, One Throne.” The fact that she succeeded as much as she did was as much kismet as talent.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO