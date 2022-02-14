ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Andrew Harmel-Law

InfoQ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew is a technology principal at Thoughtworks. His focus is...

www.infoq.com

Crain's Cleveland Business

Andrew Fligor

Andrew Fligor was promoted to Senior Vice President, Technology and Strategic Operations. In his role, he will continue to build an efficient digital infrastructure and strategy that drives business growth and improves customer experience within the dental industry. orthobrain® provides an orthodontic growth system that makes integrating orthodontics into dental practices easy and profitable.
BUSINESS
InfoQ.com

AWS CloudFormation Hooks Provide Proactive Validation of CloudFormation Operations

AWS has announced the general availability of AWS CloudFormation Hooks which allow for custom logic prior to a create, update, or delete CloudFormation stack operation. CloudFormation hooks support versioning, public and private distribution, and can be published into multiple AWS accounts and regions. CloudFormation Hooks provide proactive validation of CloudFormation...
SOFTWARE
Dartmouth

Andrew Levin on Inflation

Over the past year, consumer prices have risen 7.5%. Andrew Levin, a professor of economics, explains what inflation is and how COVID-19 has affected prices nationwide. “COVID has really disrupted what we call the supply chain of production,” says Levin. “Certain things have been harder to get, and the price of those things has gone up.”
BUSINESS
Crain's New York Business

Andrew Hurwitz, Bridge Industrial

Bridge Industrial promotes former acquisitions and leasing Vice President Andrew Hurwitz to Market Officer, New York Region. In this role, Hurwitz will lead all aspects of development and acquisition — including investment, leasing and disposition activities — across the five boroughs and Western Long Island, while opening and growing the firm’s first New York office. He will be building out a team predominantly focused on deploying capital on behalf of Bridge and its institutional partners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Domain Driven Design#Software
InfoQ.com

Data Patterns on Edge

Moving to Edge would become inevitable for enterprises across industries to address data localization, privacy laws, and optimization for performance. Data Pattern on Edge walks through how edge can integrate and coexist in your existing ecosystem. Industry tested scalable data pattern allows various complex use cases to be onboarded to...
COMPUTERS
InfoQ.com

TypeScript 4.6 Beta Improves Type Inference and Error Checking

The TypeScript team released version 4.6 beta, which introduces improvements to control flow analysis, class constructor definitions, error checks in JavaScript files, and others. TypeScript can now narrow down the signature for a function parameter whose type is a discriminated union. This is another step towards improving TypeScript’s type inference...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
NewsBreak
Economy
TechCrunch

Zavvy wants to modernize employee enablement

Zavvy, a Munich, Germany-based startup, today launched its take on modern employee enablement and announced a $4 million funding round led by La Famiglia VC. Other investors in this round include Emerge Education, Picus Capital and a number of angel investors, including Eventbrite co-founder Renaud Visage, Personio co-founder and CEO Hanno Renner and Forto co-founder and CEO Michael Wax.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Inseego’s 5G FWA Solution Powers New 5G Smart Venue Campus in Germany

a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, this week announced that Deutsche Messe, one of the largest trade show operators in Germany, has selected Inseego as a Platinum Partner for its vast new 5G smart venue campus. This deployment includes 5G private network fixed wireless access (FWA)...
ELECTRONICS
pymnts.com

German HealthTech Platform Climedo Snags $5.7M in Funding

Munich-based HealthTech platform Climedo on Wednesday (Feb. 16) announced it has secured €5 million (almost $5.7 million) in funding for its decentralized clinical trials digital offering. Climedo will use the fresh capital to expand across Europe and further develop its software solutions to make it more patient-centric and to...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Hong Kong’s offline and virtual events platform EventX closes $18M Series B

The new injection was led by GL Ventures, the early-stage investment arm of Hillhouse Capital. Previous investors include Gaocheng Capital, an investment firm founded by a former Hillhouse partner, and HTC, the Taiwanese electronics giant that has pushed into virtual reality in recent years. EventX declined to disclose its post-money valuation.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Akamai acquires Linode for $900M

Linode, which launched back in 2003, quickly made a name for itself as an affordable place to rent virtual private servers. That was shortly before AWS turned cloud computing into a buzzword and, at the time, VPSes were the way to host your own websites or basic web apps. Since then, the company continued to expand its offerings as both the hyper clouds and competitors like DigitalOcean started to emerge. Unlike some of its competitors, Linode boostrapped and never took any outside funding.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Payroll Startup Check Raises $75M in Stripe-Led Series C

Check, a payroll infrastructure company, announced Wednesday (Feb. 16) that it raised $75 million in a Series C round led by Stripe. The funding round also saw participation from existing investors Bedrock, Thrive and Index. Check’s services allow for platforms to put payroll services in their products. The company publicly...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bitcoin market prepares for ‘storm’ approaching

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market could be set for a tumultuous few weeks of price movements amid “approaching storm clouds”, according to leading crypto analysts.The latest report from on-chain data provider Glassnode warned of “numerous macro headwinds” that could heavily impact the price of bitcoin next month, from the tightening of Fed policy to potential war in Ukraine.The cryptocurrency has already experienced extreme volatility over the last few months, peaking at an all-time high above $68,000 in November before crashing below $34,000 in January.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketInvestors and traders appear to already be pricing in...
CURRENCIES

