Andrew Harmel-Law

Linode, which launched back in 2003, quickly made a name for itself as an affordable place to rent virtual private servers. That was shortly before AWS turned cloud computing into a buzzword and, at the time, VPSes were the way to host your own websites or basic web apps. Since then, the company continued to expand its offerings as both the hyper clouds and competitors like DigitalOcean started to emerge. Unlike some of its competitors, Linode boostrapped and never took any outside funding.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO