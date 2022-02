The two largest discount airlines in the U.S. are merging, as Frontier and Spirit Airlines have agreed to a deal valued at $6.6 billion. Becoming what CNBC is calling the fifth-largest airline in the U.S., both airline boards approved the deal over the weekend. Frontier Airlines has a 51.5 percent controlling stake, while Spirit will control the remaining 48.5 percent. This marks the first U.S. airline merger since Alaska Airlines and Virgin America joined forces in 2016.

