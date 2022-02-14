Concern Continues Over State Of Pittsburgh's Bridges

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kyrk Pyros is a Pittsburgh guy with 20 plus years of experience using joysticks inside a massive crane, and his team successfully removed the Port Authority bus Monday evening from the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse site.
If the City of Pittsburgh needs something heavy lifted, Pyros tells KDKA his phone starts ringing. He’s the president of Allegheny Crane and Rigging, a full-service crane company that provides complete engineering plans and a 400-ton crane for rent.
Pyros tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller he felt all the eyeballs on him Monday.
“It’s almost like a video game, to a point,...
