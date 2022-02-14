ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Concern Continues Over State Of Pittsburgh's Bridges

Cover picture for the articleThe South Negley Avenue Bridge is one of 19 city-owned...

CBS Pittsburgh

Chartiers Township Residents Worried About Possible Plans For Cell Tower

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Some residents in a Washington County community are concerned after they got a letter from Chartiers Township letting them know about possible plans for a cell tower near their neighborhood. Jim Gunsallus has lived in his home in the Ridgeview plan of Chartiers Township for nearly two decades. He said he loves his neighborhood and doesn’t want a cell tower to ruin his view, hurt his property value or shift the land underneath it. Gunsallus doesn’t want a cell tower to disturb the peace in his quiet neighborhood. He lives on the culdesac of Cynthia Drive. The...
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Park Rangers Hiring

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Park Rangers are hiring. The rangers are looking for seasonal trail crew members and a seasonal trail crew leader. The jobs will work with the Allegheny County Parks maintaining existing trails, building new trails and helping with conservation. Those interested can apply to be a trail crew leader here and a trail crew member here. More information can be found below:
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Versailles Avenue Bridge Ordered Closed Immediately Over Safety Concerns

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — The mayor of McKeesport has ordered the closure of the Versailles Avenue Bridge due to infrastructure safety concerns. The span is now closed to both vehicles and pedestrians after city officials pushed to have it reinspected, Mayor Michael Cherepko said. Versailles Avenue Bridge Closed The McKeesport mayor shut it down this morning to vehicles and pedestrians pushing for a prompt reinspection. He said: “It is in the best interest of the safely of our residents that we are proactive in closing this bridge.” pic.twitter.com/aDsvUaeRfg — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 11, 2022 The city put concrete barriers on either side of the...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Focus of Pittsburgh’s proposed Mon Oakland Connector project changes

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said shortly before taking office in January that the proposed Mon Oakland Connector project would be put on hold pending an internal and independent review from the city controller. It appears the project would have a much different focus than originally planned if it does move...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

McKeesport's Versailles Avenue Bridge shut down because of safety concerns

McKeesport officials shut down the Versailles Avenue Bridge on Friday, citing safety concerns over the already deteriorating condition of the bridge combined with the wild temperature swings of late. “One day, our temperatures are in the teens, and the next, they’re in the 50s,” Mayor Michael Cherepko said. “There’s a...
MCKEESPORT, PA
Daily Review & Sunday Review

PennDOT addresses bridge concerns

A recent bridge collapse outside Pittsburgh has garnered national attention and brought the condition of the 25,400 state-owned bridges to the front of peoples minds. On Friday, the Pennylvania Department of Transportation addressed those concerns. Acting Executive Deputy PennDOT Secretary Melissa Batula and Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Owner Of Crane That Hoisted Bus Off Collapsed Pittsburgh Bridge: ‘It’s Almost Like A Video Game’

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kyrk Pyros is a Pittsburgh guy with 20 plus years of experience using joysticks inside a massive crane, and his team successfully removed the Port Authority bus Monday evening from the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse site. If the City of Pittsburgh needs something heavy lifted, Pyros tells KDKA his phone starts ringing. He’s the president of Allegheny Crane and Rigging, a full-service crane company that provides complete engineering plans and a 400-ton crane for rent. Pyros tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller he felt all the eyeballs on him Monday. “It’s almost like a video game, to a point,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bridge collapse observation area closed indefinitely

PITTSBURGH — Just two days after it was announced, the observation area for the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse site in Pittsburgh is being closed indefinitely, Pittsburgh Public safety officials announced Wednesday. >>PHOTOS: Bridge collapse near Pittsburgh’s Frick Park. Effective immediately, the closure comes as a contractor begins staging...
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse: Investigations Show Local, State Leaders Put Off Work On Fern Hollow Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the intense investigation into what led to the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge continues, the big question is whether or not there were warning signs that were missed. According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the state called for the bridge to be inspected more frequently years before the collapse occurred. (Photo Credit NTSB Newsroom/Twitter) It’s being reported that the state found enough problems with the bridge to need inspected every year instead of every 24 months. The city also turned up other needed repairs, but they were not viewed as imminent hazards and were pushed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
York Dispatch Online

Why did the Pittsburgh bridge collapse? Experts weigh in

PITTSBURGH — For experts, it’s way too early to reach a conclusion on the cause of the Forbes Avenue bridge collapse on Friday. The National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the scene hours later to launch an investigation that could take 18 months or longer. But some engineering...
PITTSBURGH, PA

