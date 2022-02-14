Concern Continues Over State Of Pittsburgh's Bridges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the intense investigation into what led to the collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge continues, the big question is whether or not there were warning signs that were missed. According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, the state called for the bridge to be inspected more frequently years before the collapse occurred. (Photo Credit NTSB Newsroom/Twitter) It’s being reported that the state found enough problems with the bridge to need inspected every year instead of every 24 months. The city also turned up other needed repairs, but they were not viewed as imminent hazards and were pushed...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO