Super Bowl Offers Platform for Mega Commercials

Sunday night was a thrilling finish to the Big Game but even if the play on the field didn’t live up to expectations, the millions of people watching at home can still expect excitement between the play, during the commercials.

This year a 30-second spot during the game cost $7 million.

It’s an outrageous amount compared to other broadcasts but the Super Bowl is historically the most watched program every year, with the commercials talked about as much as the game.

Experts say many brands focus on full campaigns to round out their investment in the ad on television.

“If it didn’t work they wouldn’t be doing it, that’s a lot of money to spend enough on a 30 second commercial,” said Blair Entenmann, marketing professor at Ferris State University, “You don’t want to do just one thing you want to have frequency. Then be able to repeat it so getting the extra views on YouTube will help the companies. A lot the buzz is created.”

The cost of a spot consistently rises every year. Next year’s Super Bowl is in Arizona and you can watch it on our sister station, Local 32.