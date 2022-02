Noosheen Hashemi is founder and CEO of January AI. In 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Office of the Actuary reported that the United States spent a collective $4 trillion on healthcare, nearly 20% of the gross domestic product (GDP). At the time, the CMS estimated that health spending would continue to grow at a rate of 5.4% per year, reaching $6.2 trillion by 2028. In early 2021, Deloitte contradicted that estimate, stating that healthcare spending will actually decelerate over the next 20 years, helped by "emerging technologies, an ability to cure and prevent disease (or detect disease in the earliest stages), and highly engaged consumers."

