The quest for Super Bowl LVII is officially on with the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Our friends at Tipico Sportsbook have released their early odds for the winner of Super Bowl 57. Surprisingly, neither team that played on Sunday are the odds on favorite to win next year’s big game. Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are tied for favorites at +650 (bet $100 to win $650). They’re followed by the two teams that played in Sunday’s game, the Rams (+1200) and the Bengals (+1300).

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO