Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 890,000 Americans. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which reached the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to surge in the United States. Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the population-adjusted death toll in […]

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO