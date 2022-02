Things are not going well for Hertz in a case that could cost the bankrupt rental car company half a billion dollars in fines. Hertz has been in the news for over a year now for what appears to be widespread false arrest. Innocent victims whose court cases are dismissed once they reach a judge tell a tale that seems to be repeated over and over. The company tells police they stole a car from Hertz, they are arrested and jailed, and then the case is dismissed when the facts are revealed in court.

