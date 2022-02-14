ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springlike temps could follow late-week rain

restorationnewsmedia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA broad mix of weather conditions is forecast for our area...

restorationnewsmedia.com

wbtw.com

Warmer late week

We will continue to warm up through the rest of the week. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool, but not as cold as last night. Low temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s, but stay above freezing. Sunshine tomorrow and Thursday will be mixed with a few clouds. We will warm up with highs in the 60s tomorrow, and 70s on Thursday. A cold front will move through on Friday, and we will see scattered showers Thursday night and Friday. Cooler weather will move in for the weekend, but it will just cool us to near normal for this time of year. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Warmer weather will return next week.
KCCI.com

Warm temps in the week ahead

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Expect a high around 52 today. If we get there it would be the warmest February 15th in 22 years (59°, 2000, record: 75°, 1921). Sun to clouds today with breezy conditions. The storm we've been tracking for the past week is trending southward, though there's still the possibility southeast portions of the state could pick up a wintry mix as well as some light snow. Temperatures will drop much off Wednesday with 20s on the way Thursday. 50s return Sunday.
DES MOINES, IA
#News Today#The Johnstonian News
WTHR

Warming Up and Rain Chances This Week

INDIANAPOLIS — It will be another cold night with lows in the teens, so grab the heavy coat for Tuesday morning. You won't need the heavy coat but you will need the sunglasses on Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures climb into the middle 40s. This is the beginning of a warming trend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Richmond.com

Beautiful late-winter Wednesday ahead; rain to follow Thursday night

All signs point to temperatures above normal for the next several days, keeping the true Arctic air away from Virginia for at least a week, if not longer. With a nice mix of sun and clouds, afternoon temperatures will be near 60 on Wednesday in Richmond, and the very dry feel to the air will begin to ease away, as humidity levels will quietly and comfortably nudge upward.
RICHMOND, VA
cbslocal.com

Maryland Weather: Mild Temps Will Continue This Week

MARYLAND STATE
CBS 8

Rain showers and cool temps return to San Diego following record-breaking heat

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County is expecting it's first round of measurable rainfall in nearly a month as a low pressure system pushes south from the Pacific Northwest. Light rain showers began early Tuesday morning and will strengthen by the late morning toward the afternoon. Although accumulations are expected to remain light compared to what a typical February would bring, it will show a dramatic shift in the weather compared to record-breaking heat and sunshine from just a few days prior.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
khqa.com

Snow followed by frigid temps to hit Tri-States

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Get ready for another winter storm to hit parts of the Tri-States. The National weather service on Tuesday issued a Winter Storm Watch for the region starting on midnight Thursday and lasting for the day. Starting on Wednesday midday through the evening rain should move...
QUINCY, IL
wgno.com

Beautiful weather Tuesday, rain returns by late Wednesday

Happy Tuesday, New Orleans! Our forecast for the upcoming week is going to be beautiful through Wednesday! Right now, we are a bit warmer than we were 24 hours ago. Afternoon highs will reach mid-60s to 70s. Enjoy this forecast for mostly sunny conditions and a bit more warmth through...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WBTV

Nice warm-up before a First Alert to late-week rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around again today with chilly afternoon readings in the seasonal middle 50s. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Clear skies this evening will give way to a few more clouds overnight with lows in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mild Temps Will Continue This Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — High pressure has settled overhead of our region this morning, leading to mostly clear skies and calm conditions. The high will remain in control over our region through this afternoon and then start shifting offshore late this evening and into Wednesday. Skies should remain mostly clear today with slightly below normal temperatures in the lower 40s. Tomorrow, high pressure will settle offshore, leading to increased wind out of the South to Southeast. A warmer and more moist air will continue to affect our region tomorrow. Increasing moisture will lead to skies becoming partly to mostly clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be much warmer than the previous few days with temps in the low to mid 50s. Dry conditions are expected through tomorrow evening with some gusty winds possible over higher elevations.
MARYLAND STATE

