Judge denies Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry's push to move trial

Last Monday Lt Col John “Glen” Weaver retired as a combat veteran from the U.S. Air Force at Offutt AFB and on Tuesday he filed to represent the good and moral citizens of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Glen grew up on a family farm and was homeschooled while working on the farm. He says that, “The farm work ethic is in my ethos and blood”. After high school he studied Animal Science and Russian at the University of Wyoming. In 1999 he was commissioned through the ROTC program as a 2nd Lt in the US Air Force. He has served all around the globe in national security roles ranging from flying combat missions over Iraq and Afghanistan to serving at the Pentagon. He has extensive experience in the intelligence community and military dealing with issues in the Middle East, Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran. Most recently, he served at Offutt AFB as the Chief of the 55th Wing Command Post. Glen has been deployed 11 times over his 22 year career. Many of these deployments were to the Middle East and Southwest Asia flying in combat on the Offutt based RC-135 airplane collecting intelligence.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO