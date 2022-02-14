ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Judge denies Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry's push to move trial

 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has rejected U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s attempt to move his trial from the California district where he faces...

northplattepost.com

Nebraska lawmakers consider dropping social security tax

A bill designed to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025 is making headway in the Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Brett Lindstrom, R-Omaha, introduced LB 825 and pointed out that states such as Florida and Texas are a lot warmer in the winter, and do not tax Social Security benefits. He said he sees the measure as an important step to keep retirees in Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
Tax cut coming for those who inherit property in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Those who inherit property in Nebraska would pay less in taxes under a bill given final approval Friday by the State Legislature. Legislative Bill 310, introduced by State Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, would increase what is exempt from state inheritance taxes and reduce the rates paid by more distant relatives and nonrelatives.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska virus hospitalizations still falling

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus hospitalizations and cases continues to decline sharply across Nebraska giving hospitals some relief. But hospital officials said Monday that their facilities remain busy with non-COVID-19 patients, and they are dealing with ongoing staff shortages and a backlog of procedures that were delayed during last month’s surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska state tax collections beat expectations in January

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected $45 million more than expected last month. The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax collections of $495 million in January, which is 10% than the state forecast of $450 million. Nebraska reported higher-than-expected net revenues from individual income taxes and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Arrest made in fatal July shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have made an arrest in a killing that happened in July. Police on Monday announced the arrest of a 26-year-old Omaha man jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting on July 4 that killed 19-year-old Jazsmine Washington. She was found with a gunshot wound and died later at a hospital.
OMAHA, NE
Retired combat vet announces bid for Nebraska's 1st Congressional seat

Last Monday Lt Col John “Glen” Weaver retired as a combat veteran from the U.S. Air Force at Offutt AFB and on Tuesday he filed to represent the good and moral citizens of Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District. Glen grew up on a family farm and was homeschooled while working on the farm. He says that, “The farm work ethic is in my ethos and blood”. After high school he studied Animal Science and Russian at the University of Wyoming. In 1999 he was commissioned through the ROTC program as a 2nd Lt in the US Air Force. He has served all around the globe in national security roles ranging from flying combat missions over Iraq and Afghanistan to serving at the Pentagon. He has extensive experience in the intelligence community and military dealing with issues in the Middle East, Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran. Most recently, he served at Offutt AFB as the Chief of the 55th Wing Command Post. Glen has been deployed 11 times over his 22 year career. Many of these deployments were to the Middle East and Southwest Asia flying in combat on the Offutt based RC-135 airplane collecting intelligence.
NEBRASKA STATE
Feb. 14 is National Donor Day

News Release Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Organ transplants mean you or your loved ones could give the gift of life to as many as eight different people. National Donor Day, Feb.14, is meant to highlight organ donation. Signing up to be an organ donor means you may...
NEBRASKA STATE
Cozad man sentenced to prison for passing counterfeit money

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Bruce Nelson, 54, of Cozad, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln by United States District Judge John M. Gerrard to 3 years in prison for counterfeiting United States currency. Nelson will be required to serve 3 years of supervision upon his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
COZAD, NE
2nd federal court blocks vaccine mandate for federal workers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has declined, for now, to allow the Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccinations for federal employees. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled 2-1 Wednesday to maintain a block on the mandate that a Texas-based federal judge had issued on Jan. 21. The administration had asked the New Orleans court for an injunction allowing the federal worker mandate to move forward pending appeal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ricketts: Nebraska must build Perkins County Canal or risk a $1B economic hit

LINCOLN — If Nebraska stands pat, the Cornhusker State’s portion of the Platte River could run dry, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told a legislative committee Wednesday. Colorado, he said, is investing nearly $10 billion to keep more of the South Platte River’s water inside its borders rather than letting it flow east into Nebraska. He said building his $500 million canal would be “a bargain.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Cattlemen Report (February)

Eagle Radio's Derek Beck visits twice a month with the Nebraska Cattleman's Brenda Masek about happenings within the Cattleman organization and upcoming meetings and events. This Podcast is sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank, Member FDIC with locations in North Platte, Curtis, Paxton and in Thedford. Visit them online at https://www.westernnebraskabank.com.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
