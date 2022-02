CHEYENNE — As the 66th Wyoming Legislature’s budget session convened Monday, it was no secret the state’s finances are on the up. The budget outlook, buoyed by fossil fuel markets, rebounded nearly $850 million from its pandemic-driven depths, and those gains do not include a $1 billion American Rescue Plan Act windfall that also must be allocated. On top of that, the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group in January added $38.5 million more to the pot legislators can distribute.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO