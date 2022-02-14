Nebraska state tax collections beat expectations in January

Governor Pete Ricketts called on the Legislature to deliver tax relief to Nebraskans this session. He noted that the State’s success controlling spending and growing Nebraska has put the Legislature in prime position to deliver tax relief. During the Governor’s administration, the State has passed four two-year budgets limiting the annual average growth rate to 2.5%. Meanwhile, State revenues have seen strong growth. In October, the State’s Economic Forecasting Advisory Board increased the end-of-session July 2021 certified revenue forecast by over $900 million. Since then, the State’s revenue receipts have continued to outpace projections.

