Nebraska State

Nebraska state tax collections beat expectations in January

 20 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected $45 million more than expected last month. The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported...

Gov. Ricketts urges action on tax relief

Governor Pete Ricketts called on the Legislature to deliver tax relief to Nebraskans this session. He noted that the State’s success controlling spending and growing Nebraska has put the Legislature in prime position to deliver tax relief. During the Governor’s administration, the State has passed four two-year budgets limiting the annual average growth rate to 2.5%. Meanwhile, State revenues have seen strong growth. In October, the State’s Economic Forecasting Advisory Board increased the end-of-session July 2021 certified revenue forecast by over $900 million. Since then, the State’s revenue receipts have continued to outpace projections.
Nebraska lawmakers consider dropping social security tax

A bill designed to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025 is making headway in the Nebraska Legislature. Sen. Brett Lindstrom, R-Omaha, introduced LB 825 and pointed out that states such as Florida and Texas are a lot warmer in the winter, and do not tax Social Security benefits. He said he sees the measure as an important step to keep retirees in Nebraska.
Nebraska virus hospitalizations still falling

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus hospitalizations and cases continues to decline sharply across Nebraska giving hospitals some relief. But hospital officials said Monday that their facilities remain busy with non-COVID-19 patients, and they are dealing with ongoing staff shortages and a backlog of procedures that were delayed during last month’s surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Ricketts: Nebraska must build Perkins County Canal or risk a $1B economic hit

LINCOLN — If Nebraska stands pat, the Cornhusker State’s portion of the Platte River could run dry, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts told a legislative committee Wednesday. Colorado, he said, is investing nearly $10 billion to keep more of the South Platte River’s water inside its borders rather than letting it flow east into Nebraska. He said building his $500 million canal would be “a bargain.”
Nebraska Cattlemen Report (February)

Eagle Radio's Derek Beck visits twice a month with the Nebraska Cattleman's Brenda Masek about happenings within the Cattleman organization and upcoming meetings and events. This Podcast is sponsored by Western Nebraska Bank, Member FDIC with locations in North Platte, Curtis, Paxton and in Thedford. Visit them online at https://www.westernnebraskabank.com.
EducationQuest awards scholarships to 3 Nebraska students

Three high school students from across Nebraska have been awarded $500 scholarships for participating in EducationQuest’s fall 2021 Virtual College Fairs. Recipients are listed below alphabetically by hometown. * Elkhorn: Madelyn Schuchardt, a junior at Elkhorn South High School. * Hartington: Jack Stevens, a junior at Cedar Catholic High...
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

