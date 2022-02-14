ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine expert: If there is no Russian invasion, Western credibility may be affected

The Hill
The Hill
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4022r9_0eEQbbdJ00

Oleksiy Semeniy, director for the Institute for Global Transformations in Kyiv, on Monday said in an interview that if a Russian invasion of Ukraine does not occur as Western powers have been warning, then the credibility of some governments may be impacted.

Appearing on Hill.TV's "Rising," Semeniy pointed out that outlets in Western media have already reported a "fixed" date" of Feb. 15 or 16 as the date of the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on social media Monday he had been informed that Wednesday will be the date when the Russian invasion begins. He has previously accused Western governments of inflaming the situation and inciting panic.

Zelensky's office later said that the president was not being literal in his comments and Wednesday would be a "day of unity."

"I hope it will not happen and let's imagine it had not happened. Then automatically, if it had not happened, the automatic question will be to all of the Western leaders — to some extent media or intelligence — 'What the hell?' " Semeniy said.

"You actually stated that the invasion will happen. The invasion did not happen, so it will be the issue of credibility," he added.

Semeniy said that the absence of an invasion by Russia may actually "provoke" Western powers to want something to happen in order to not "lose face" and maintain credibility.

According to Semeniy, the recent rhetoric and predictions of an invasion from the U.S. have likely served to increase the chances of a Russian invasion occurring.

Watch part of Semeniy's interview above.

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Biden deploys extra 3,000 troops as White House warns it won’t rescue civilians in Ukraine if Russia invades

President Joe Biden on Friday directed the Defense Department to deploy 3,000 additional US troops to bolster the Nato presence in Eastern Europe as Russian forces continue massing for what US officials say could be an imminent invasion of Ukraine. Those US forces will join 3,000 soldiers who are currently deploying to Romania and Poland, and those 6,000 could soon be supplemented by 8,500 more US troops who have received orders to be on standby to join the counterforce Nato is assembling to protect the alliance’s easternmost members in the event of a Russian incursion into Ukraine. Russia...
MILITARY
Fox News

What Putin Really Wants With Ukraine

It’s been roughly 30 years since the Soviet Union collapsed. Since the fall of the USSR, Russia and Ukraine have had a complicated relationship, making tensions even higher now given the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. But could Russian control over Ukraine be the first step towards a recreation of the Russian Empire? US ambassador to Ukraine and Vice President of Russia and Europe at the United States Institute of Peace William Taylor joins the Rundown to discuss the importance of US and European support of Ukraine, the country’s recent westernization, and the consequences Russia will face if it pursues an invasion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Western Media#No Russian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
New York Post

Russian ambassador says Moscow doesn’t ‘give a s–t’ about sanctions

​Russia’s ambassador to Sweden said President Vladimir Putin doesn’t “give a s–t” about sanctions that the US and its allies have threatened to slap on Moscow if it invades Ukraine. “Excuse my language, but we don’t give a s–t about all their sanctions,” Viktor Tatarintsev...
POLITICS
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

476K+
Followers
57K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy