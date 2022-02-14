ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

W. MI hockey official lacing up for her first Olympic Games

By Jack Doles, Corinne Moore
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpmjW_0eEQbBsX00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Athletes aren’t the only people with Olympic dreams: Someone has to officiate the contests.

When watching women’s hockey from Beijing, keep an eye out for West Michigan native Sara Strong. She’ll be working her first Olympics.

Growing up playing the game, Strong has become a lifelong hockey lover.

“It’s a huge hobby of mine. I love hockey. I eat, sleep and breathe hockey,” Strong said.

Her parents put her in skates when she was 2. She played the game throughout college and was the captain of the Western Michigan club team. While she was there, she tried her hand at officiating.

“I got into it because I stopped playing the game and because it was a great moneymaker in college,” Strong said.

Her first game as an official was in 2007. Now, she’s one of the most accomplished officials in Michigan, male or female. She was the first woman to work a boys MHSAA championship game and has worked the Women’s NCAA Final Four.

‘Best I can be’: Female hockey officials check skepticism

Recently, she answered the call that she’d hoped and dreamed would come. She was invited to officiate the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

“It was pretty surreal for me. It’s something I’ve been working for for 15 years and dedicated much of my life, from training and being away from family and friends,” Strong said.

Viewers will be able to see her flying around the ice in her striped shirt, calling penalties and keeping the peace. What they won’t see is all the work she has to do to prepare for each game, from workouts to keep in shape to memorizing the rule book.

“Every league (that) I ref in has different rule books. From high school games, that’s a different rule book from when I work college games. And when I work an international game as opposed to a kids game, that’s a different rule book. That’s four different rule books that we have to know inside and out,” Strong said.

She will focus on the international rules while she prepares for the women’s hockey games which start on Feb. 3.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, her two kids and parents will have to watch from home.

“It’s disappointing. I would have loved to have my parents — who have been a huge part of my journey, they’re the ones that got me skating when I was 2 — I would have loved for them to be there, for my kids to be there but at least they can watch me on TV,” Strong said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Home collapses into ocean on Outer Banks

The Atlantic Ocean has claimed another home on North Carolina's Outer Banks. Read more: https://bit.ly/35PnxPJ. Man critically injured in shooting on N. Military Highway in Norfolk. Lockdown lifted at four Chesapeake schools after double shooting in nearby neighborhood. Norfolk council accepts $300K state grant for gun violence prevention programs. Person...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Codi Bigsby case: 'Evidence about what likely occurred has been very clear,' police chief says

On Wednesday night, community members, search volunteers, and BLM757 activists also addressed Hampton city council. Read more: https://bit.ly/3gDthyo. Codi Bigsby case: 'Evidence about what likely occurred has been very clear,' police chief says. Top Local Headlines | Feb. 10, 2022. Norfolk Health Department transitions to mobile COVID-19 testing. The popularity...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Team USA moves up Beijing medal count

Day 10 was a great one for Team USA, which collected four medals across three events at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Megan Nick snared a surprise bronze medal in women’s aerials, the same metallic hue won by figure skaters Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue in ice dance. And women’s...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#College Football#W Mi#Mhsaa#Women
Fox11online.com

U.P. holds celebration for Olympic gold medalist Nick Baumgartner

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUK) -- Michigan's Upper Peninsula celebrated Monday as it welcomed home one of its own after winning an Olympic gold medal. People gathered at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Sunday night to welcome Nick Baumgartner home after competition in the Winter Games in Beijing. Baumgartner, of...
IRON RIVER, MI
WAVY News 10

Lockdown lifted at four Chesapeake schools after double shooting in nearby neighborhood

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3B6Fghi. Lockdown lifted at four Chesapeake schools after double shooting in nearby neighborhood. Norfolk Health Department transitions to mobile COVID-19 testing. The popularity of Bing Dwen Dwen. Gov. Youngkin visiting Hampton Roads. 19-year-old arrested after double shooting on Worthing Lane in Chesapeake.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk to buy crime ridden shopping center with plans to demolish it

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Norfolk to buy crime ridden shopping center with plans to demolish it. Suffolk police: 3-year-old abducted by mother, boyfriend Friday. The latest generation of landing craft is at JEB Little Creek. VB entrepreneur uses pandemic-inspired business to give back to the community. 2021 deadliest...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
College Sports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake daughter describes how mother's condition worsened at nursing home; same company as previous complaints

WAVY News 10's Chris Horne reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3gCjE2J. Chesapeake daughter describes how mother's condition worsened at nursing home; same company as previous complaints. Top Local Headlines | Feb. 10, 2022. Norfolk Health Department transitions to mobile COVID-19 testing. The popularity of Bing Dwen Dwen. Gov. Youngkin visiting Hampton Roads.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested months after shooting at occupied police cruiser in Hampton, police say

He's charged with attempting to kill a law enforcement officer. Read more: https://bit.ly/3LqqQgE. Man arrested months after shooting at occupied police cruiser in Hampton, police say. WAVY team makes Super Bowl LVI picks. Suffolk police: 3-year-old abducted by mother, boyfriend Friday. ODU Leaving CUSA earlier than expected. The latest generation...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Female ski jumpers disqualified for uniforms

(The Hill) — Five female ski jumpers have been disqualified from the Winter Olympics mixed team event over uniforms that apparently were judged to be too large and not compliant with rules for the competition, sparking outrage and fierce backlash from athletes and coaches alike. Japan’s Sara Takanashi, Austria’s...
SPORTS
WAVY News 10

Pilot from Langley AFB to participate in Super Bowl flyover

The big game is coming up this weekend and if you watch the pre-game, you may notice an aircraft that flies over Hampton Roads almost everyday – the F-22. Moments before kickoff, a five ship USAF Heritage Flight will soar over the stadium at the completion of the national anthem for the flyover. This year’s formation will include pilots flying a P-51 Mustang, F-16 Viper, A-10 Thunderbolt, F-35 Lightning and a F-22 Raptor from Langley AFB.
NFL
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10 Today at 5:00 am

A 19-year-old from Virginia Beach was sentenced on Thursday to two years in prison for trafficking firearms in a Virginia Beach apartment complex that were sold ahead of a night of multiple shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront last March. Read more: https://bit.ly/3GJgzZl.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
montanasports.com

Whitefish native Jake Sanderson not in the U.S. men's hockey lineup due to undisclosed injury

WHITEFISH — Whitefish native Jake Sanderson made his Olympic debut Friday evening against Canada in the preliminary round. However, according to U.S.A.Hockey Sanderson is not on the U.S. men's hockey line up against Germany due to an undisclosed injury. U.S.A. Hockey reported that he was injured in his first game back against Canada, and as of right now, he is day-to-day.
WHITEFISH, MT
WAVY News 10

Forensic psychologist gives insight into Codi Bigsby case

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3uX6DcL. Forensic psychologist gives insight into Codi Bigsby case. Virginia Beach high school bus, moped involved in crash on Friday afternoon. FDA postpones meeting on Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids under 5. Nexstar's Marielena Balouris interview with Nathan Chen. Road to Reconciliation:...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man's specialized car for disability stolen from Norfolk parking garage

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3688a53. Man's specialized car for disability stolen from Norfolk parking garage. Masks will be optional for York County students starting Feb. 22. ODU's Delisha Milton-Jones among 2022 Women's Basketball Hall of Fame class. Kevin Hart coming to Norfolk Scope in August. Trial...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy