California school mask mandate will remain in place through Feb. 28

By LUKE MONEY
Miami Herald
 20 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — California will keep its indoor mask mandate for K-12 schools in place at least through the end of the month, the state’s top health official said Monday, even as it moves this week to relax face covering rules in other settings. While other states...

State
California State
Daily Herald

Pritzker to drop mask mandate indoors by Feb. 28, school restrictions will stay in place

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will lift Illinois' indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28 following a decline in the numbers of hospitalizations for the virus, he said Wednesday. Universal masking will stay in place at elementary, middle and high schools because they pose a higher risk for spreading infections, Pritzker said. Easing school restrictions will likely not happen until later in the spring.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Governor Newsom to Announce New Covid Guidance for Schools

Governor Gavin Newsom is scheduled to announce new guidance for masks in schools to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 today. Tomorrow, the indoor mask mandate for the state is set to expire, though unvaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors. Depending on what the governor announces today, officials with some school districts will have to decide whether to enforce a mandate or let their students go without masks.
EDUCATION
