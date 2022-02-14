ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flooding potential increases this week

By Mark Johnson, Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112eIF_0eEQazSs00

With warm temperatures on the way, the potential for flooding increases this week.

Warm temperatures and heavy rain Thursday could lead to river flooding into the weekend.

Also, ice jam flooding is likely on any and all local rivers that are flowing into Lake Erie.

At this moment, the locations of heavy rainfall are unknown, as is the arrival time of the arctic air Thursday into Friday.

According to Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson, there's a chance for a period of freezing rain late Thursday into Friday.

The Willoughby Hills Fire Rescue released some tips for residents to prepare for the upcoming flood potential:

  • When roads are flooded, turn around and don't drown. A foot of water is enough to sweep a vehicle.
  • Walking on river ice is extremely dangerous.
  • Be prepared to evacuate.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple | Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple | Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

Mild temperatures combined with rainfall this week may lead to flooding

A Flood Watch is posted for all of WNY from Wednesday evening through Friday evening. A combination of rain and snowmelt may cause flooding through the end of the week. Biggest concern with flooding potential will be the ice jam flood prone areas, the Buffalo creeks, like Cazenovia, Buffalo and Cayuga and the Cattaraugus Creek near Sunset Bay. These locations experience rapid rises if ice jams occur.
BUFFALO, NY
KTBS

Severe Weather Awareness Week: Flash Flooding

SHREVEPORT, La. - Flash flooding is Tuesday's topic for Severe Weather Awareness Week. A flash flood is a rapid rise of water along a stream or in a low-lying urban area. Flash flooding can result from slow-moving thunderstorms, from numerous thunderstorms which develop repeatedly over the same area, or from heavy rains associated with tropical cyclones.
ENVIRONMENT
cnyhomepage.com

Roller coaster of temperatures this week, flood risk Thursday night

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A dusting of lake-effect snow is possible on Tuesday as temperatures rise into the upper teens to mid-20s at best. Breezy westerly winds could gust up to 30 MPH Tuesday and will be even stronger Wednesday. Temperatures reach the 40s on Wednesday and surge...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Freezing Rain#Heavy Rain#Arctic Air#Extreme Weather#Stormshield
cbs4indy.com

Expect a warm up, heavy rain and flooding this week

The average high for Indianapolis this time of year is 41 degrees. We started week with a high of only 27 on Monday. Skies will stay clear and temperatures will fall into the teens overnight. What we need is a warm up and a significant one is on the way. With sunny skies, gusty winds from the south will push temperatures in the 40s Tuesday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WIFR

First 50s of 2022 likely this week ahead of potential winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nobody would venture to call Monday warm in the Stateline, but we did take a step in the right direction in terms temperatures. Compared to the teens of the recently concluded weekend, the middle and upper 20s combine with light winds sure gave Monday a much more pleasant feel.
ROCKFORD, IL
wesb.com

Storm Could Cause Flooding Later This Week

A new storm expected to pass through the region late this week, on top of snow melt from prior storms, could cause flooding later this week. In New York State, a flood watch will go into effect tomorrow evening and run through Friday. No watch or warning has been issued for Pennsylvania yet, but heavy rainfall and snow melt could cause some streams to flood in low lying areas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
informnny.com

Flooding possible in Akwesasne this week

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is warning residents of the potential for flooding later this week. On Tuesday, the Tribe’s Emergency Management and Safety Office notified households that with warm temperatures expected to arrive in the Akwesasne community on February 17, flooding is possible. The...
AKWESASNE, NY
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Wild weather: Wind advisory, flooding concerns this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’ll feel like spring for Northeast Ohioans in the coming days – wind, rain and a warm-up are heading into our area. A wind advisory has been issued for parts of Northeast Ohio beginning at 4 a.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday. The following counties are included in the advisory: Ashland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa, Richland and Sandusky. According to the National Weather Service, gusts of up to 50 mph are expected.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 32 Chicago

Tuesday brings blustery weather for Chicago ahead of potential snowstorm later this week

CHICAGO - Warmer. Windier. Wetter. Whitened. I’ve run out of words that start with "W" to describe the weather on the way through Thursday. Wait, I’ve got two more. Whopper. Whimper. Because those are the two options for Thursday’s snowfall potential being steadfastly advertised by the two computer model camps. More on the battle between the US and Foreigners below.
CHICAGO, IL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy