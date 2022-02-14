ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: The long road to recovery

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
 23 hours ago
The 20202 Annual Economic Forecast, conducted by Old Dominion University, drew hundreds of people on Jan. 26 in Norfolk. Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

An unpredictable and tumultuous two years during the pandemic have given way to cautious optimism about the regional economic recovery, Old Dominion University researchers told a forum in January.

There are concerns about inflation, of course, and worry that the benefits of recovery aren’t widely shared — that certain sectors of the economy and certain subsets of the population are being left behind.

Still, the results so far are promising. But it’s essential that officials remain focused on ensuring those who have shouldered the greatest load during this pandemic aren’t further burdened as the economy continues to strengthen in the coming months.

Hampton Roads — like much of the nation — has enjoyed an unprecedented bounce back from the worst part of the pandemic and, despite harmful inflation, is in better shape than anyone imagined even one year ago.

ODU economists Robert M. McNab and Vinod Agarwal provided the economic forecast near the end of January at an annual economic event in Norfolk. McNab, director of the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy in the Strome College of Business, and Agarwal, director of ODU’s Economic Forecasting Project, saw plenty of reasons for hope.

Improving the economy — locally, regionally, nationally, globally — hinges on fighting COVID-19 effectively. To that end, the vaccines are our most powerful weapon, a gamechanger which has allowed people to return to work, for businesses to operate unimpeded, for schools to remain open and for consumers to return to normal spending habits.

Though communities in Hampton Roads could and should do more to vaccinate their populations, distribution of the shots in Virginia 2021 paved the way for a remarkable economic recovery throughout that year.

The commonwealth has about 100,000 non-farm jobs than it did at the start of the pandemic and has recovered more than 375,000 lost jobs from the low point in April 2020. The gap between job opening and job quits is growing as workers consider their options and utilize their increasing power in a fluctuating economy.

Inflation remains the most consequential X-factor in any economic outlook. The U.S. Labor Department last week announced the consumer price index for January rose 7.5% compared with a year ago, outpacing even the most pessimistic expectations.

There’s a number of forces helping to create that uncertainty, including supply-chain disruptions, central bank policies and federal spending, ongoing problems related to the pandemic and recovery, and dramatic changes in the workforce. But inflation didn’t arrive overnight and it will be a while before it dissipates.

Both McNab and Agarwal believe that things will improve, as they outlined in a list of expectations for the coming year.

These include continued progress in vaccinations, which will help economic recovery. They see supply-chain problems easing, though not until 2023. And they see continued fluctuation in the workforce as the Baby Boomer generation retires (though they won’t be alone in evaluating their career options in a post-pandemic workplace).

But they also had some dour predictions for 2022, including the continued inability of Congress to work productively on federal spending bills — something that would have an outsized effect on the state and regional economy, given our dependence of Washington’s largesse. And whatever transpires among Ukraine, Russia and NATO will cause ripples around the world, from defense department spending to the price of fuel here at home.

The major fear, of course, is that recovery from this pandemic will not be widely enjoyed, that it will instead only exacerbate the divisions in our society and widen the gaps between the haves and have-nots. Already those at the bottom of the economic ladder — hourly employees, those without paid sick time or leave time or child care, those who scrape to get by — have shouldered the heaviest load.

We must work to make sure their suffering does not continue. The economic recovery has helped a great many, but it must help lift all boats. If there is to be a guiding economic principle as the coming year unfolds, let it be that.

Sea levels, rainfall and temperatures will keep rising in Virginia, NOAA says in new climate projections

Coastal communities including Hampton Roads are likely to see as much sea level rise in the coming decades as they have in the past century, federal officials said Tuesday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released updated projections that call for an average of a foot by 2050, with regional variation because of land movement. The estimates are based on data from tide ...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Where 'Virginia is for Lovers' comes from, and why its popularity still remains

NORFOLK, Va. — "Virginia is for Lovers": It's arguably Virginia's most well-known saying and slogan, a four-word phrase that's found in businesses, cities and more across the Commonwealth. In the theme of love for Valentine's Day, 13News Now wants to answer where exactly the iconic slogan came from. According...
FXStreet.com

Hot new inflation reading spotlights Fed failures

Another hotter than expected inflation report jolted markets this week. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest Consumer Price Index report. The CPI surged 7.5% in January from a year earlier. That exceeded most forecasts and marked a new four-decade high for consumer price increases. Brian Cheung of Yahoo Finance gives his take on the situation:
BUSINESS
thecentersquare.com

Report: Great Resignation contributed to inflation in 2021

(The Center Square) – People switching jobs during the Great Resignation contributed to rising inflation in 2021, according to a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. "The idea is as follows: By applying for jobs in a different firm, employed workers can elicit wage competition between the...
CHICAGO, IL
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s COVID-19 case rates are plummeting. But experts still can’t predict what’s next.

As Virginia lawmakers debated a bill that would effectively end mask mandates in schools — legislation that Gov. Glenn Youngkin could sign and implement by the end of the week— even some Democrats seemed indifferent to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I am convinced that if we defeat this legislation, we will be back here next […] The post Virginia’s COVID-19 case rates are plummeting. But experts still can’t predict what’s next. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
