Lamar Odom's bed-pooping incident on 'Celebrity Big Brother' gave Mirai Nagasu 'a little giggle,' says the Olympian

By Caralynn Lippo
Insider
Insider
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FL02s_0eEQatAW00
Lamar Odom (left) and Mirai Nagasu (right) on "Celebrity Big Brother" season 3.

CBS

  • Mirai Nagasu says fellow "Celebrity Big Brother" star Lamar Odom's poop incident made her "giggle."
  • She joked that she hopes Odom's stomach has calmed down.
  • The Olympian told Insider she thinks Carson Kressley and Miesha Tate are playing the best games.

Figure skater Mirai Nagasu was prepared to "expect the unexpected" when she entered the "Celebrity Big Brother" house, but she was not prepared for Lamar Odom's viral bed-pooping incident .

Odom's accident, which he attributed to his "lactose intolerance and IBS" set off by late-night snacking on "beef jerky sticks, candy, and warm milk," was caught on the "Big Brother" live feeds, which record the contestants 24/7. According to TMZ, the 42-year-old former NBA star told Nagasu, "I just let the world know I took a shit in my bed" and that he "had to clean it up in front of the world."

"Did I know that I was signing up for the experience of watching someone shart themself on national TV?" the Olympic bronze medalist rhetorically asked when speaking to Insider on Thursday after her eviction. "I did not know, but it did give me a little giggle."

"But I think I'm good if that's the one experience I have with it," she added.

As for Odom, who's still competing in the house, Nagasu joked that "hopefully his stomach has settled down."

The Olympian said she also expects that "Celebrity Big Brother" viewers will get more of a rundown of the incident after the season wraps, since Odom and fellow contestant, "Diff'rent Strokes" star Todd Bridges, spoke about creating a podcast together in the future.

"I'm sure that's an experience we'll get to hear more about firsthand when they leave the house," she said.

Nagasu told Insider she was eliminated because she was 'the bigger threat'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuFAp_0eEQatAW00
Nagasu and host Julie Chen Moonves.

Ann-Marie Oliver/CBS

Although Nagasu, a "Big Brother" superfan, was disappointed that her game ended so soon, she understands why she was voted out against "Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Kattan, who'd asked their fellow players to vote him out and save Nagasu in his eviction-night speech.

"I know that it wasn't personal and I know that with the nominations the way they were, I was the bigger threat," she told Insider.

In her exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, which aired last week, the Olympic athlete also shared that she'd struggled to fit in with the others in the house as the only Asian American house guest and being younger than the other contestants.

"Unfortunately for me, there was a generational gap," Nagasu told Insider. "But I learned so much from ... their experiences and I think that's what I'll take away from 'Celebrity Big Brother.'"

The figure skater has also connected with another Asian American "Big Brother" alum, season 23's Derek Xiao. According to Nagasu, she and Xiao both agreed they "would've made a dynamic duo" if they'd played together ("He would've killed it in the HOH [or Head of Household] and the veto competitions, and I'd start off my social game really strong").

She said Xiao even coined their would-be alliance moniker, "The Takeout" — a play on season 23's historic all-Black alliance dubbed "The Cookout."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MgoMf_0eEQatAW00
Nagasu told Insider on Thursday she's currently rooting for original "Queer Eye" star Carson Kressley.

CBS

While there's still a game to be played, when Insider spoke to Nagasu last Thursday, she named MMA player Miesha Tate and reality-TV personality Carson Kressley, the current head of household in control of eviction nominations, as the two strongest players.

And even though he became her target in week one, Nagasu said Kressley is the player who'd have her vote in the end.

"If Carson makes it to the end, he has my vote, because not only was he charismatic and a great person, he also was a great cook and I really respected the way he handled pressure," she added.

"But the game always changes in 'Big Brother' and so, I guess you can't count on my answer," Nagasu added.

"Celebrity Big Brother" airs its next episode on Monday, February 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Insider

Insider

