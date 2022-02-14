ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

State Law Keeps Non-Profits From Selling Raffle Tickets Online In Cashless Society

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o5aYM_0eEQaBlu00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some Pennsylvania non-profit organizations, including the Pittsburgh Symphony, say state law is behind the times when it comes to their fund-raising.

It all comes down to how you donate to your favorite charity.

Each year, the Pittsburgh Symphony organizes a special raffle with a $5,000 cash prize.

“This is our largest fundraiser,” Diane Unkovic, president of the Symphony Association, told KDKA on Monday. “It’s been around for 50 years.”

Unkovic said an outdated state law prevents non-profits from selling raffle tickets in today’s cash-less society.

That’s right: No credit cards, Venmo, PayPal, or other payment apps.  It’s cash or check only, and it’s the law.

“Non-profits like us can only accept cash payments by check,” Unkovic said. “And my daughter, my son, and no one I know who is under 50 has a checkbook anymore.”

Moreover, many now want to buy raffle tickets online with credit cards and mobile payment services but are not allowed in Pennsylvania.

“The law is so antiquated when it comes to this, and it really needs to be updated,” Allegheny County Treasurer John Weinstein said.

Many non-profits like volunteer fire companies, churches, and youth sports teams are affected, Weinstein said.

“On an average year, Jon, we will issue 1,000 special raffle permits and small games of chance licenses in Allegheny County,” he said.

Efforts to modernize the way to buy raffle tickets have stalled in Harrisburg, said Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Fayette County. Warner has a bill to correct some of the problems.

“There is huge pushback from the casino industry and the Department of Revenue,” Warner said.

Unlike non-profits, online casinos do get to use mobile payment services, Warner said, while the state worries about lost lottery revenue. But Warner wants equal treatment, saying the pandemic hurt non-profits.

“You can still gamble at a casino online,” he said. “There’s nothing preventing any of that, but our volunteer fire departments and non-profit organizations were absolutely devastated.”

“If you can gamble online, you should be able to buy a raffle ticket for a charity online,” Weinstein said.

The House and Senate each have passed different watered-down versions of a bill on raffles by non-profits that expire at the end of the pandemic.

Warner said he hopes a stronger, permanent solution will be added before final passage of a bill.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

PWSA Expands Customer Assistance Programs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority expanded its customer assistance programs. The new benefits include a bill discount program for low-income customers, flexible spending plans and the expanded hardship grant program. Click here to learn more. To figure out if you qualify, call the PGH2O Cares team at 412-255-2457.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

IRS Launches Resource Page That Offers Latest Guidance On Tax Filing Season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The IRS has launched a new tool to make preparing your taxes easier this year. The tool has been launched on the IRS’ website, called Special Tax Season Alerts. The page provides you with the latest information affecting the 2022 tax season, and provides updates on the efforts by the agency to address the inventory of previously filed tax returns. Click here to learn more about the tool and to access the page.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank Receives $30,000 Donation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More local families will now be able to put food on their tables thanks to a unique program. The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is getting $30,000 to help address food insecurity in our area. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The donation was part of Bank of America’s efforts to protect their employees from COVID-19. For every employee in Pittsburgh who received a booster shot by the end of January, the company donated $100 to the food bank.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Marketplace In Monroeville Mall Features Local, Black-Owned Businesses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sometimes all you need in life to achieve success is a foot in the door and one local entrepreneur is leading the way. In 2019, Alyse Fowlks decided she would use her dad’s barbershop in Monroeville to host a pop-up event and give Black business owners a space to sell their goods and services. “Everybody should have a chance to put their business out there,” Fowlks said. “I had like four or five vendors. So, it was real small, but it worked out.” But things would soon work out more than she could have ever expected. In November, she turned...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allegheny County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Society
Allegheny County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Allegheny County, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Children’s Museum Of Pittsburgh To Host COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for your first, second, or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you can head to the Children’s Museum this afternoon. UPMC is partnering with the museum to host a vaccination clinic. The clinic will be taking place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered. If you register for the clinic, you’ll receive a family pass for a free admission for a full day’s visit to the museum that can be used at any time this year. For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Chartiers Township Residents Worried About Possible Plans For Cell Tower

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Some residents in a Washington County community are concerned after they got a letter from Chartiers Township letting them know about possible plans for a cell tower near their neighborhood. Jim Gunsallus has lived in his home in the Ridgeview plan of Chartiers Township for nearly two decades. He said he loves his neighborhood and doesn’t want a cell tower to ruin his view, hurt his property value or shift the land underneath it. Gunsallus doesn’t want a cell tower to disturb the peace in his quiet neighborhood. He lives on the culdesac of Cynthia Drive. The...
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Park Rangers Hiring

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Park Rangers are hiring. The rangers are looking for seasonal trail crew members and a seasonal trail crew leader. The jobs will work with the Allegheny County Parks maintaining existing trails, building new trails and helping with conservation. Those interested can apply to be a trail crew leader here and a trail crew member here. More information can be found below:
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Milk Bank Big Rise In Demand

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mid-Atlantic Mother’s Milk Bank in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is seeing a huge rise in demand for donor breast milk. If you’ve never heard of MAMMB, executive director Denise O’Connor said it’s like a blood bank but for human milk. As the pandemic continues, she said the need for donor breast milk remains high. She said they’re seeing the biggest increase in demand at neonatal intensive care units. The non-profit organization serves 40 hospitals in several states. About 75 percent of donor breast milk is sent to NICUs and 25 percent goes to outpatient babies who have serious medical issues. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profits#State Law#Kdka#The Pittsburgh Symphony#The Symphony Association#Venmo#Warner#The Department Of Revenue
CBS Pittsburgh

4 Pittsburgh Employees Fired For Not Complying With COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four Pittsburgh employees have been fired for refusing to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The city said the employees may appeal to civil service or file a grievance through their unions. City employees were required to get vaccinated by Dec. 22. After the deadline passed, the city said it began disciplinary measures against the nearly 300 who hadn’t complied. Discussions about the mandate between the city and the unions for police and firefighters are ongoing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Cat Found With Zip Tie Around Body In Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Animal advocates and humane officials in Westmoreland County are asking the public for help after a disturbing discovery. A cat was recently discovered in North Huntingdon with wounds from zip ties. The cat’s name is Ranga. He weighs 8 pounds and is only 3 years old. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “We got a call that there was a kitty found in a colony that appeared to have zip ties around it,” veterinarian Decy Morrow said. Ranga had a plastic zip tie fastened around his body right behind his front legs. The zip die did some damage. “Basically saw through the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

University Of Pittsburgh Terminating 9 Employees For Not Complying With Coronavirus Vaccine Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh is terminating nine employees for not complying with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, three faculty members also face disciplinary proceedings. The Post-Gazette reports the nine employees are among the 22 staff members who were previously not in compliance. In November, Pitt announced it would be following the Biden administration’s federal mandate, requiring all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 6. In a statement on Nov. 9, the university said, “While we will begin progressive discipline for faculty and staff who are not compliant with the interim policy by that date, we will use the month of December to help those who want to become compliant do so for the start of the spring term,” a university spokesperson said. “We will similarly work with such students during that period.” Some students at Pitt were previously disenrolled for the spring semester for not complying with the university’s vaccine mandate. The semester started on Jan. 10 and students were welcomed back on campus on Jan. 8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shrinkflation Grows As Manufacturers Downsize Products Without Lowering Prices

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The annual inflation rate hit 7.5 percent in January, the highest in forty years, and it’s having consequences on grocery store shelves. As money editor Jon Delano explains, instead of raising prices on their products, some manufacturers have shrunk the size of their packages. It’s called shrinkflation: downsizing a product without changing its price. “It’s really a sneaky way to pass on a price increase,” says Edgar Dworsk. The founder of ConsumerWorld.org and MousePrint.org, Dworsk has collected many examples of shrinkflation, which happens more during times of inflation like this. “The manufacturer knows that most consumers are not net-weight conscious. They don’t...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Lottery
CBS Pittsburgh

Inflation Rate Affects People Differently Depending On Their Circumstances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The inflation rate grew in January, up to 7.5 percent over the last year. As money editor Jon Delano reports, the inflation rate affects people differently depending on their circumstances. In recent decades, we’ve gotten used to inflation of between 1 and 4 percent each year. But with this rate of 7.5 percent, you have to go back to Ronald Reagan in 1982 for inflation this high. As to its impact on all of us, that depends on a number of factors. First, the good news. While the monthly inflation rate hit 0.6 percent in January, that’s down from the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
46K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy