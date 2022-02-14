ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Escaped Mystery Animal Found In PA ID'd By DNA

By Jillian Pikora
 20 hours ago
Mystery animal found in Pennsylvania Photo Credit: Facebook/Wildlife Works-Mount Pleasant

What is the mystery animal found in Fairfield Township, Adams County, is a question that has perplexed Pennsylvanians for weeks — but now the DNA test results are in!

The mystery animal was first found when Christina Eyth followed snowy footprints she saw outside her door thinking they would lead her to her neighbor's loose dog on Jan. 18.

The animal was taken to Wildlife Works-Mount Pleasant for treatment and testing, but it escaped supposedly before the tests and care were complete.

We know know at least the DNA was underway before the animal fled the shelter.

The shelter released a statement on its Facebook page on Monday announcing that the animal is 100% coyote.

Now Pennsylvanians can continue ponder where it is with the full knowledge of what it is.

Anyone who spots the animal is encouraged to call officials at Wildlife Works Inc. in Young wood at 724-925-6862.

The public is urged not to attempt to capture it.

Erica Romero
15h ago

How can this poor animal escaped I don't understand, did it just open the cage and walk out the door? Something is not right and the shelter is not telling the public. Shame on them, poor coyote. Coyotes always stay in their pack they are very family oriented, sad maybe he got away from the pack on accident, he also looks young. 💔🙏🏻

Lisa Mcdannell
8h ago

we are on PA and had a bear here with a bad case of mange. Game wardens tried to catch it in a trap and they said they would euthanasia it even though my mom offered to pay for the treatment if they caught it but they never did. i called him fuitloop because the first time i saw him he was eating fruitloops I had thrown out. 😆 🤣 😂 😹

EA1738
4h ago

It's a coyote. They don't want to be caught. They are wild animals...it was nice of them to help him but he belongs in the wild.

