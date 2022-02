WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has announced two D.C. Fire and EMS employees were arrested Thursday for allegedly taking bribes from a contractor. According to a release from the Department of Justice, 50-year-old Louis “Joey” Mitchell and 43-year-old Charity Keys are accused of taking payments from a D.C. contractor in exchange for directing purchase agreements and orders to the contractor. Officials also believe the pair then falsely certified that the goods that FEMS has paid for had been delivered.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO