This is the psychological balm of racial caste in America: If you’re Black and couldn’t overcome every obstacle to pull yourself up, it’s because you’re lazy and did not want to work hard. If you’re Black and you manage to be successful, it’s because of affirmative action and you didn’t earn it. Your failures and your successes are all blamed on the same thing: Your Blackness. The house wins either way. That’s why we have to stop allowing others to validate us. I started working at age 11 with a paper route. Started detasseling corn the summer of my 13th year. Started working two jobs in college and worked two jobs until I was 30 years old. Worked my way up from a tiny bi-weekly newspaper to The New York Times. It took me 13 years to get here. People can disagree with my work, people can disagree with me. But the need to pretend Black success was given and not earned in a society where Black people are underrepresented in every measure of well-being, in every well-paying white collar job, speaks to racial caste. It speaks to a deep insecurity in a society that folks know is not fair but need to pretend otherwise to validate their own success. It speaks to a deep insecurity of what would ever happen if Black Americans and other marginalized groups ever had a shot at an equal playing field. — Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and creator of The 1619 Project.

