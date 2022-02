Kimberly Kennedy has been leading the effort to expand ALCOSAN’s wastewater treatment plant for four years, a project, slated to wrap up in 2027, that will end up more than doubling the capacity of the plant and reduce sewage overflows into the region’s waterways. She became ALCOSAN’s director of engineering and construction in 2018, a promotion after eight months at the authority. During her 25-year engineering career, Kennedy also spent 12.5 years with HDR Inc. Her undergrad degree in civil engineering was from Bradley University, with an M.S. from the University of Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO