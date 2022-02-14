Texas refinery workers to vote on Exxon contract proposal -union official

BEAUMONT, Texas Feb 14 (Reuters) - Union officials on Monday agreed to schedule a membership vote on a contract offer that could end a nearly 10-month worker lockout at an Exxon Mobil refinery in southeast Texas, a union official said.

The leadership of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 13-243 agreed to put a sweetened Exxon contract proposal received last week to its about 600 members. A vote was scheduled for next Monday, Feb. 21.

Exxon on Friday agreed to add a new holiday, update contract language regarding a union committee and add a new job description for operators in the 369,024 barrel-per-day refinery and lubricant facility. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Beaumont, Texas.)