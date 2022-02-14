Morro Bay City Council to consider initiative to prohibit future waterfront camping

A petition that would end waterfront RV and tent camping in Morro Bay garnered enough signatures to qualify as a ballot measure.

In September 2020, the city launched a pilot program that allows for camping at three designated sites in the city.

But a group of community members created a petition to prohibit future waterfront camping, citing concerns over parking, visual and physical degradation of the areas, and competition with local businesses and state campgrounds.

According to the city, petitioners gathered 869 valid signatures, which is more than the 820 needed to qualify.

At the February 8 City Council meeting, the council voted 5-0 to direct city staff to prepare a report about the effects of the proposed initiative.

That report is scheduled to be presented at the March 8 City Council meeting. The council can then decide whether to go ahead and adopt the ordinance as-is or present it to the voters as a ballot measure in either the June or November election.