Conestoga, PA

Conestoga High School Switches To Virtual Learning After Mask Debate Turns Ugly, Threatening

By Madeleine Wright
CBS Philly
 20 hours ago

BERWYN, Pa. (CBS) — Concerns over student safety forced Conestoga High School to switch to virtual learning Monday.

Students at Conestoga High School are divided on face coverings. Some students want the mask mandate to stay. Others want to get rid of it.

The confrontation between these two groups of students on social media has gotten ugly. Now the school district is responding.

Turmoil at Conestoga High School is forcing administrators to take drastic action.

On Sunday, the Tredyffrin/Easttown School District notified parents that students at the high school would be attending classes virtually, rather than in person, for student safety on Monday.

“It’s scary because there was also some sort of threat and that’s what the school is responding to,” parent Jessica Lee Tinneny said.

In a statement, the superintendent and principal wrote: “We have seen threatening statements directed toward other students, including racist and homophobic slurs and insults.”

Andrew McLellan says his son Hayden was on the receiving end of those racist slurs on social media.

“I hate you privileged-a white crackers,” Andrew McLellan said, recalling the threat.

Hayden helped organize a walkout on Friday.

Large groups of students left class to protest the school’s mandatory mask rule. Hayden wants masks to be optional.

“Our school newspaper, The Spoke, has labeled our walkout as anti-mask. I don’t think that’s what it is. It’s a pro-choice, pro-optional mask-wearing. I would never ask anyone to take a mask off or force them to wear one,” Hayden said.

On Sunday, the district said in a statement: “During tomorrow’s day of virtual instruction, we ask for a period of calm and cooperation as we prepare to reunify as a school community. We know Conestoga will rise to the challenge as we have done in the past.”

“It’s disappointing that we can’t get it together as a community,” Tinneny said.

Police say they were called to investigate three incidents that happened over the weekend in which students made some comments online that were perceived as threats, but officers determined none of those were real threats.

School is back in person Tuesday on a two-hour delay.

HappyGirl71
11h ago

I often wonder how many people know the facts before taking a side. In the two years of this pandemic, approximately 775 children, age 0-17, have died with civudvacrisd the entire US . While any death is tragic, this works out to be about 15 kids per state in 2vyears. Most of these kids had serious pre-existing conditions. We now have vaccines that are touted as incredibly effective, further diminishing chance if death, making virtually no risk of serious covid cases in kids. Thry can also mask IF THEY CHOOSE. To force all kids to walk around for 7 hours with a mask on seems like overkill.

iheart.com

Irmo High School On Virtual Learning After Friday's Student Walkout

(Irmo, SC) - Lexington-Richland School District 5 is responding after a student walkout at Irmo High School. Hundreds of students walked out Friday afternoon, voicing concerns over safety after an increase in fights at the school and claims of sexual assault and harassment on campus. The school is on virtual...
IRMO, SC
The Independent

Parents outraged after students forced out of classrooms for wearing leggings

Parents at a middle school in central Kentucky have expressed their disappointment and anger at a decision to remove more than a dozen students from lessons over an alleged dress code violation. Scott County Middle School, which reportedly told students in a recent announcement that leggings would be allowed for the month of February on Fridays, was accused of “embarrassing” the students.Reports suggested all of those who were pulled out of lessons last Friday had worn leggings, with their parents believing the students were compliant with the Scott County Middle School dress code. A parent, Whitney Smith, told the Herald-Leader...
EDUCATION
thedp.com

Penn junior Mia Bezar dies at 20

College junior Mia Bezar died on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the age of 20. Vice Provost for University Life Mamta Motwani Accapadi informed students of Bezar's death in a Feb. 14 email sent on behalf of Interim President Wendell E. Pritchett and Interim Provost Beth A. Winkelstein. Bezar was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Morning Call

Family that sued East Penn schools over lessons on white privilege, systemic racism, Black Lives Matter could get $45,000 under settlement

A Macungie family who claimed lessons at Emmaus High School on white privilege, systemic racism, police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement were anti-Christian, discriminatory and violated their children’s religious rights would get a $45,000 settlement under a proposed agreement filed in federal court. East Penn School District solicitor Marc Fisher said the school board is set to ...
EMMAUS, PA
Philadelphia, PA
