ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Clear to play Monday

CBS Sports
 22 hours ago

Robinson (ankle) is available for Monday's game versus Oklahoma City, Fred...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
hoopsrumors.com

Atlantic Notes: Randle, Young, Robinson, Sixers, D’Antoni

Knicks star Julius Randle is rejuvenated and encouraged despite his team coming off a rough road trip, Marc Berman of the New York Post writes. New York went 1-4 on the trip, defeating the Warriors and losing to the Lakers, Jazz, Nuggets and Blazers. “Honestly encouraged in a sense of...
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Nerlens Noel
fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
CBS Philly

Sixers’ Daryl Morey Welcomes James Harden To Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — James Harden arrived in Philadelphia on Saturday after the Sixers acquired the former MVP in a trade package headlined by Ben Simmons. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey posted Harden’s arrival on his social media accounts.  🏆 pic.twitter.com/hRhkJIfWNe — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) February 12, 2022 it’s a BEAUTIFUL day in Philadelphia! welcome, @JHarden13. 😁 pic.twitter.com/b9X6gfWC7y — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 12, 2022 The Sixers also got Paul Millsap in the deal and sent Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks to Brooklyn.  Even though Harden is now in Philadephia, he’s not playing in the Sixers’ game Saturday night against the Cleveland...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
Fresno Bee

Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons ruled out for Monday’s game vs. Kings

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t won a game in weeks and they will be missing all of their biggest stars when they play host to the Kings on Monday at Barclays Center. The Nets have ruled out Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons, who was acquired Thursday in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Why Did Raptors Back Out of Porzingis Trade with Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks surprised many by moving Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards at the NBA trade deadline. In return, they received Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans; both considered negative assets on their current contracts. Porzingis has yet to play in a single game during February after suffering a knee...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Knicks' RJ Barrett: Still out Monday

Barrett (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game versus Oklahoma City. Barrett will miss his third consecutive game due to a sprained left ankle. Quentin Grimes has started in his placed the past two contests and figures to do so again Monday against the Thunder.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Cam Reddish: Status iffy for Monday

Reddish (ankle) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Thunder. Reddish tweaked his ankle during Saturday's loss to Portland and was unable to return. If he's ruled out, Quentin Grimes, Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley are all candidates for increased playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Listed as questionable for Monday

Noel (knee) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Thunder. Noel has missed three straight games due to left knee soreness. He's been listed as questionable ahead of each of those contests, so the questionable tag doesn't offer immense optimism. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is also questionable, so Taj Gibson may be in store for an increased workload Monday.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics - Houston Rockets trade swapping Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando for Daniel Theis reportedly complete

The trade sending veteran big man Daniel Theis back to the Boston Celtics in exchange for reserve point guard Dennis Schroder, center Enes Kanter Freedom and back-up big Bruno Fernando to the Houston Rockets is finally complete. according to new reporting from the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Fiegen. Evidently, the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jets' Logan Stanley: Cleared to play Monday

Stanley (lower body) will participate in Monday's home game against Chicago, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports. Stanley has missed the last nine games while dealing with a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old has averaged 15:10 of ice time and distributed eight assists over 35 appearances this season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy