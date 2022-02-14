Knicks' Cam Reddish: Available Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers discussed a number of trade scenarios that would have ended up with Talen Horton-Tucker going to the Toronto Raptors. "I think they were active in terms of a couple of players they targeted: Cam Reddish and Alec Burks from the Knicks," said Shams Charania on The Real Ones. "They tried to make a three-team deal. They would have ended up with Alec Burks and Cam Reddish. They would have sent a second round pick to New York. Talen Horton-Tucker to Toronto. Toronto would have sent Goran Dragic to the Knicks. Maybe even Khem Birch somewhere. Nerlens Noel was going to end up in Toronto. There were a couple of hiccups on the Knicks and Toronto Raptors' end that ended up making it so there was no deal.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO