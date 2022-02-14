ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Cam Reddish: Available Monday

CBS Sports
 22 hours ago

Reddish (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Thunder, Fred...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Oklahoma City Thunder's Lu Dort OUT Monday vs. Knicks

According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort is out for Monday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a strained shoulder. Dort suffered the injury during Saturday’s 106-101 loss to the Chicago Bulls, a game in which he led the Thunder with 31 points.
NBA
nysportsday.com

Knicks are Thunderballed

That was an awful display of NBA basketball that was played at the Garden last night. In a game that neither team seemed like they wanted to win, the Knicks lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime, 127-123. The Thunder outscored the Knicks, 15-11, in overtime to secure the win.
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Ruled out Monday

Noel (foot) is out Monday against the Thunder, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. Noel will miss a fourth consecutive game, as he's now dealing with left foot soreness after previously managing a sore left knee. Taj Gibson and Obi Toppin should see increased work against Oklahoma City.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Cam Reddish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunder
RealGM

Lakers Were Motivated To Trade For Alec Burks, Cam Reddish

The Los Angeles Lakers discussed a number of trade scenarios that would have ended up with Talen Horton-Tucker going to the Toronto Raptors. "I think they were active in terms of a couple of players they targeted: Cam Reddish and Alec Burks from the Knicks," said Shams Charania on The Real Ones. "They tried to make a three-team deal. They would have ended up with Alec Burks and Cam Reddish. They would have sent a second round pick to New York. Talen Horton-Tucker to Toronto. Toronto would have sent Goran Dragic to the Knicks. Maybe even Khem Birch somewhere. Nerlens Noel was going to end up in Toronto. There were a couple of hiccups on the Knicks and Toronto Raptors' end that ended up making it so there was no deal.
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Game Preview: Knicks vs. Thunder- 02/14/22

After a disappointing 1-4 road trip out west, the New York Knicks (25-32) must be relieved to be home again and hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-39). The Thunder are competitive but also fairly terrible. Tonight, they will lack their zippy point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) and their top two centers. Statistics and logic suggest that the Knicks should finally enjoy an easy win. And, yet….
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder down multiple starters vs New York Knicks on Valentine’s Day

The OKC Thunder will play host to the New York Knicks in downtown Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center on Valentine’s Day. The Thunder, who are on a five-game losing streak going 3-7 in their last ten games to the tune of a 17-39 overall. In the Paycom Center, OKC has a 9-18 record. The Knicks come to town with a 12-17 road record on a one-game skid as they sit 25-32 in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
RealGM

Knicks No Longer Hold Same Appeal For Damian Lillard

With a disappointing season to follow-up their return to the playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks no longer hold the same appeal for Damian Lillard, a source told Marc Berman of the New York. The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to reset their roster around Lillard, who is unlikely...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Would Damian Lillard Still Have Interest In Joining Knicks?

The New York Knicks have been on an everlasting quest to figure out the point guard position. They thought that they had things figured out coming into the 2021-22 NBA season with Kemba Walker as the starter and Derrick Rose backing him up. That has proven to not be the case.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy