Knicks' Cam Reddish: Available Monday

I believe that the New York Knicks should sign veteran guard Jeff Teague. The former All-Star has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks and is currently a free agent.
According to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort is out for Monday’s contest against the New York Knicks with a strained shoulder. Dort suffered the injury during Saturday’s 106-101 loss to the Chicago Bulls, a game in which he led the Thunder with 31 points.
That was an awful display of NBA basketball that was played at the Garden last night. In a game that neither team seemed like they wanted to win, the Knicks lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime, 127-123. The Thunder outscored the Knicks, 15-11, in overtime to secure the win.
Noel (foot) is out Monday against the Thunder, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. Noel will miss a fourth consecutive game, as he's now dealing with left foot soreness after previously managing a sore left knee. Taj Gibson and Obi Toppin should see increased work against Oklahoma City.
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the New York Knicks on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (17-39) continues their road trip and try to snap a five-game losing streak as the team visits Madison Square Garden to take on the Knicks (25-32), who have gone 3-11 in their last 14 games.
The Oklahoma City Thunder (17-39) take on the New York Knicks (25-32) at Madison Square Garden. Game Time: 7:30PM EST/4:30PM PST on Monday, February 14th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can follow the game live on the ClutchPoints app.
With the Super Bowl now in the rearview mirror, sports fans have just basketball and hockey to focus on for the next couple of months. So for all of you New York Knicks fans out there, buckle up because the next 8 weeks look to be a bumpy ride. After...
The Los Angeles Lakers discussed a number of trade scenarios that would have ended up with Talen Horton-Tucker going to the Toronto Raptors. "I think they were active in terms of a couple of players they targeted: Cam Reddish and Alec Burks from the Knicks," said Shams Charania on The Real Ones. "They tried to make a three-team deal. They would have ended up with Alec Burks and Cam Reddish. They would have sent a second round pick to New York. Talen Horton-Tucker to Toronto. Toronto would have sent Goran Dragic to the Knicks. Maybe even Khem Birch somewhere. Nerlens Noel was going to end up in Toronto. There were a couple of hiccups on the Knicks and Toronto Raptors' end that ended up making it so there was no deal.
Patrick Ewing is considered by many to be one of the greatest players in the history of the New York Knicks. Ewing was the leader of the New York Knicks during the 80s and the 90s, making them one of the best teams in the league and a regular contender in the Eastern Conference.
After a disappointing 1-4 road trip out west, the New York Knicks (25-32) must be relieved to be home again and hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-39). The Thunder are competitive but also fairly terrible. Tonight, they will lack their zippy point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) and their top two centers. Statistics and logic suggest that the Knicks should finally enjoy an easy win. And, yet….
The OKC Thunder will play host to the New York Knicks in downtown Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center on Valentine’s Day. The Thunder, who are on a five-game losing streak going 3-7 in their last ten games to the tune of a 17-39 overall. In the Paycom Center, OKC has a 9-18 record. The Knicks come to town with a 12-17 road record on a one-game skid as they sit 25-32 in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.
With a disappointing season to follow-up their return to the playoffs in 2021, the New York Knicks no longer hold the same appeal for Damian Lillard, a source told Marc Berman of the New York. The Portland Trail Blazers are trying to reset their roster around Lillard, who is unlikely...
The New York Knicks have been on an everlasting quest to figure out the point guard position. They thought that they had things figured out coming into the 2021-22 NBA season with Kemba Walker as the starter and Derrick Rose backing him up. That has proven to not be the case.
Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that the team would be looking to the buyout market after failing to make a deal at the trade deadline this year. Now it may be time for him to make good on his word. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the...
James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
Hardly a day goes by when Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is not in the headlines for one thing or another. In the 2021-22 season, nothing has changed as Irving has received a lot of criticism for the condition of the Nets this season. Initially, it was because of his...
Comments / 0