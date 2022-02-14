ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tina Peters' campaign could be "disastrous" for Colorado GOP

By John Frank
 22 hours ago
Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk arrested after trying to kick police officers and thwart a search warrant, announced Monday that she will run for Colorado secretary of state .

Why it matters: The state's chief election denier — who is currently under federal and state investigation for election tampering — is seeking the office to oversee Colorado elections.

Quick take: Peters' bid for statewide office will create problems for all candidates on the Republican ballot because it shifts the conversation to conspiracies about the 2020 election and its outcome, a polarizing topic that splits the party and upsets independent voters.

  • If she makes it to the November ballot — which is unlikely — "that could prove to be disastrous for the GOP ticket," Republican strategist Ryan Lynch tells us.

Zoom in: Peters is ending her re-election bid for clerk and instead vying for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold.

  • In the primary, Peters will face a handful of other Republicans, including Pam Anderson , a former Jefferson County clerk who said Colorado's elections are secure.

In her announcement, Peters said she is running to "stand up to the Biden administration that wants to run our country in the ground with nationalized elections."

  • "Weaponizing our elections and targeting political opponents has no place in Colorado," she added.

What they're saying: Peters' campaign will energize supporters of former President Trump.

  • Bobbie Gross, her former Republican rival for Mesa County clerk, tells Axios Denver that Peters "has a following" and the investigations have not hurt her image among her audience. "A lot of voters … are just waiting to see what happens," Gross said in an interview.

This story appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard. Subscribe here .

8h ago

Of course they can make people look like anything they want!They can even make people believe politicians are truthful, honest, church going, bible thumping pillars of moral diety! Time for people to start waking up!How is that price of gas working for you!How is that grocery bill looking!Unfortunately they are going to continue to go up!Shucks let’s just stay the course!These people have been cheating for so long, but most normal people are starting to figure that out!

