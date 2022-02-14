ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Announces Plans for Hundreds of Sustainable Fashion Jobs

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWkQS_0eEQW3Qz00
The Industry City complex in Sunset Park. Courtesy Photo

Six weeks into his role as New York City Mayor, Eric Adams made his presence known with the fashion crowd on Monday by announcing a plan to create hundreds of sustainable fashion jobs in Brooklyn.

With New York Fashion Week well underway, Adams announced a partnership with the New York City Economic Development Corporation to create new jobs for New Yorkers, broaden Brooklyn’s fashion industry, and to strengthen the city’s economy.

A key piece of that equation is nonprofit Slow Factory becoming the first anchor tenant in the “Made in NY” campus at Sunset Park’s Bush Terminal. The new location will provide an outpost for Slow Factory’s “Open Edu” program, an accessible education series covering climate justice, climate-positive design and other environmentally minded issues. The programming is being melded into Slow Factory Labs, a factory for repurposing materials and encouraging innovation that focuses on its plant-based leather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERQz5_0eEQW3Qz00

Slow Factory’s plans in Sunset Park include other training programs to encourage reuse, thanks largely to the thousands of pounds of discarded clothes, returned goods and textile waste that is delivered to Slow Factory through its brand partners. There are also plans for the Slow Factory Institute, which aims to be the first of a network of climate institutes globally. To help get the community interested and involved, Sunset Park residents will be given free access to all programming and events includes ones geared for children.

The news comes at a time when many U.S.-based companies are reconsidering domestic resources for manufacturing due to sourcing and supply chain issues. Separately, sustainability is increasingly gaining traction with consumers and corporations, many of which are less inclined to use businesses with unsound environmental practices.

The Made in NY garment hub is expected to be complete by the end of this year. It is designed to help increase jobs and further training for apparel manufacturing, fashion design and other sectors of the fashion industry. The garment hub will create 460 fashion jobs and it will provide training to 500 individuals. That is projected to generate an estimated $57 million in direct economic output to New York City. The manufacturing spaces in the garment hub range from 2,000 to 40,000 square feet.

In a statement, Adams said, “New York City was already the fashion capital of the United States, but the redevelopment and creation of new fashion jobs at the Made in NY campus in Brooklyn will only solidify our place as the city of swagger.”

The newly installed mayor understands the importance of image, having once said, “Everything about you must say power.”

Comments / 2

Anita
19h ago

This mayor needs to work on the drugs and mental illness because the streets are not safe. We are losing our youth to drugs and homelessness with the revolving door of criminals. We need mandated programs to get these people real help then you can teach them a trade and give them a purpose.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Wolf & Badger to Open Shop in L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Brothers George and Henry Graham are extending their U.S. retail footprint, opening Wolf & Badger in West Hollywood this spring-summer. Los Angeles is the multibrand business’ biggest market in the U.S., revealed Henry Graham. The two first opened shop in their home base of London in 2010 (originally in Notting Hill before relocating to King’s Cross), then New York in 2017. Wolf & Badger had already established a strong e-commerce presence at that point, selling globally as an online marketplace — which launched in 2015.More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Bespoke Luxury Marketing Opens Manhattan Offices

Click here to read the full article. Branding and luxury marketing agency Bespoke Luxury Marketing is expanding its operation. The company, which has offices in Miami and Water Mill, N.Y.,  is taking new space at 600 Madison Avenue in New York.More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police Brutality ProtestsThe Shops at Carnival Horizon “The addition of our New York City office will allow us to better serve our current client base and expand the agency’s footprint across all luxury lifestyle categories. This is a natural extension of the strong business...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Forte Forte Opens First U.S. Store in L.A.

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, Italian advanced contemporary label Forte Forte is opening its first U.S. store on Melrose Place in Los Angeles. The boutique was designed by Giada Forte and her partner, art director Robert Vattilana, on the buzzy shopping thoroughfare that also boasts Chloé, Balmain, Isabel Marant, Marni, Irene Neuwirth and LoveShackFancy stores.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection “The original idea was to open first in New York, but then we had a chance on Melrose Place and we couldn’t pass...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
WWD

Eckhaus Latta Turns 10 at The Standard East Village

Click here to read the full article. A brand of cool usually reserved for deep Brooklyn filled the lobby of The Standard East Village hotel late Saturday night thanks to Eckhaus Latta, who were celebrating 10 years of their brand with a post-show penthouse bash. After the 9 p.m. show concluded, the design duo and friends moseyed over to the hotel, where a lucky few made it up early while the crowd swelled downstairs (an entry system that involved four per elevator? Not ideal). The line looked straight out of the ’90s, down to the sitcom haircuts and ribbed knits sported...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Former Levi’s Brand President Jennifer Sey Talks Free Speech and Corporate Culture

Click here to read the full article. Former Levi’s Brand president Jennifer Sey’s departure from the company Sunday — after nearly two years of publicly airing her personal views about mandatory school closures — sparked international new coverage Monday. In an interview Monday afternoon, Sey said, “For me, this is not so much about Levi’s, but the stifling of speech and dissent. I think so many people have felt stifled and that they couldn’t say what they believed for fear of this mob coming for you. At this point, if your views in any way depart from the orthodoxy, it’s seen...
BUSINESS
WWD

LaQuan Smith RTW Fall 2022

It’s a sexed-up, nearly naked era, and LaQuan Smith is at the right place at the right time. On Monday night, the designer took over the Down Town Association in the Financial District, the fifth-oldest private club in New York City, founded in 1859. And it’s a safe bet...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Gowns at The Plaza, ’90s Fleece at The Standard

Click here to read the full article. On Saturday afternoon, Canadian jewelry brand Mejuri hosted a pre-International Women’s Day celebration at newly opened Tribeca restaurant Mena. Guests including Charli Howard, Ruby Aldridge and Ella Purnell sipped martinis and browsed the brand’s IWD capsule collection, displayed in the back of the restaurant. Embroidered cocktail napkins throughout the space offered words of encouragement as guests drank coffee martinis: “your identity,” “your signature,” “your story,” “buy yourself the damn diamond.” Founder Noura Sakkijha noted that the brand likes to go all-out for International Women’s Day, and this year is no exception. The brand is continuing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Design#New Yorkers#Bush Terminal#Slow Factory#Slow Factory Labs
WWD

American Express Announces the ‘Services That Back Us’ Grant Program

Click here to read the full article. To help small businesses, American Express has launched a number of programs over the last few years as part of its larger Backing Small Initiative — including Shop Small and Small Business Saturday. Now, with the “Services That Back Us” grant, the initiative is reaching out to offer support to the small businesses within the service industry.More from WWDCarolina Herrera RTW Fall 2022Texworld Evolution Paris and Première Vision Proceed With Physical Shows in ParisDion Lee RTW Fall 2022 In its announcement statement, Amex acknowledged that these businesses play a vital role in communities and lives and,...
SMALL BUSINESS
WWD

Ralph Lauren Plans to Show His Fall 2022 Collections in March

Click here to read the full article. As New York Fashion Week hits its stride this week, Ralph Lauren has made plans to show his fall 2022 collections in March. Lauren will host an in-person runway show on March 22 in New York City. The evening show will be an intimate experience featuring both the Ralph Lauren fall 2022 women’s collection and men’s Purple Label lines. The location of the show has not been disclosed.More from WWDBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged PerformanceRalph Lauren to Become Official Outfitter of the Australian Open'Very Ralph' Screening in Paris March is turning into a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Coming Soon to The Met: Hollywood Directors

Click here to read the full article. With The Met Gala officially back on the calendar and eight leading Hollywood film directors pitching in with its spring exhibition, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is striving to create its own blockbuster season. Put more simply, Martin Scorsese is coming to The Met. But the Oscar-winning director and multiple Oscar nominee won’t be hosting a screening. He will be contributing one of the cinematic vignettes that are being planned in the Upper East Side museum’s American Wing. His will be set in a 20th-century living room designed by Frank Lloyd Wright....
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Nike Unveils Black Community Donations in Line With Black History Month Collection

Click here to read the full article. Nike debuted on Monday its latest Black History Month collection and announced the latest grantee recipients for the company’s $140 million commitment to supporting the Black community, made back in 2020. The athleticwear retailer introduced the initiative in response to George Floyd’s murder, as many companies made commitments to offer support many hadn’t otherwise been giving. In June 2020, Nike committed $40 million to support organizations centered on social justice, education and racial inequality over the next four years and Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand on the same day announced a $100 million...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Adeam RTW Fall 2022

Celebrating 10 years in business, designer Hanako Maeda focused her inspiration on New York, thinking about the foliage of Central Park and nostalgia around school uniforms. Her first collection when she debuted at New York Fashion Week was based around the Stephen Sondheim musical “Into the Woods,” with its dark fairy-tale vibe, and to mark her anniversary, she married past and present — revisiting and evolving some of her greatest hits.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Allyson Felix Stopped by Fashion Week Before Cheering on the Rams

Click here to read the full article. On Saturday afternoon, Canadian jewelry brand Mejuri hosted a pre-International Women’s Day celebration at newly opened Tribeca restaurant Mena. Guests including Charli Howard, Ruby Aldridge and Ella Purnell sipped martinis and browsed the brand’s IWD capsule collection, displayed in the back of the restaurant. Embroidered cocktail napkins throughout the space offered words of encouragement as guests drank coffee martinis: “your identity,” “your signature,” “your story,” “buy yourself the damn diamond.” “The premise of the brand has always been about empowerment,” said Mejuri founder Noura Sakkijha. “When we started, we said: ‘buy yourself the damn...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kohl’s to Open 400 Sephora Shops in 2022

Click here to read the full article. Sephora and Kohl’s are on track to hit their goal of opening 850 shops by 2023. This year, 400 new locations will open, bringing the total count to 600 by year-end.More from WWDPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 In addition, six new brands will be added to the assortment: Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa. “The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere,”...
RETAIL
WWD

Baja East RTW Women and Men Fall 2022

After quietly showing pieces to buyers only for spring, Scott Studenberg is ready to tell a bigger story for fall. The designer has been in Los Angeles for four-plus years and his label has firmly placed itself as an L.A. brand, so fall sees him pay homage to his home turf with a Bajawood theme. The celebration begins with a tongue-in-cheek take on the Hollywood sign on a print found throughout the collection on caftans, skirts and tops.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Molly-Mae Hague Talks PrettyLittleThing Resale Marketplace Launch, London Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The Boohoo-owned fast-fashion e-tailer PrettyLittleThing is venturing into secondhand trading with the launch of an online marketplace that allows users to sell used items from PrettyLittleThing and elsewhere later this year. Molly-Mae Hague, U.K. and EU creative director of PrettyLittleThing since last August, revealed in an interview with WWD that the marketplace will first exist in the form of an app.More from WWDBest Holiday 2018 and Cruise 2019 CampaignsPepsi Announces 'Art of Football' Capsule CollectionNasty Gal Resets Under Boohoo's Watch “We’ve been working on it now for over a year and I’ll be...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Nicole Miller RTW Fall 2022

Nicole Miller returned to school for fall, developing characters of “trouble-making school girls” — with punk-influenced fashion to match. The designer mixed in her signature girly-meets-edgy élan with late ’90s influences, offering accessible styles for her collection’s “hippie dreamer, scholar, rebel, girly girl and the artist” personalities, seen through her digital fall presentation (set within the classroom basement of an old Bushwick, Brooklyn, N.Y. church).
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Tiffany’s All-Star Art, Barrett’s NFT and Rykiel’s Book Sale

Click here to read the full article. TIFFANY PLAYS BALL Tiffany & Co. is getting into NBA All-Stars weekend by releasing its second collaboration with artist Daniel Arsham. The jeweler and Arsham collaborated on a Tiffany blue Wilson basketball that is specially textured with the artist’s signature crystal diamond pattern. Arsham, a Cleveland native, has also designed an experiential retail concept to open in Cleveland on Friday that will feature a half court for play rendered in his signature aesthetic.More from WWDNeil Barrett Men's Fall 2022First Look at Supreme's Collaboration With TiffanySonia Rykiel RTW Spring 2022 “Tiffany & Co. has created the Larry...
NBA
WWD

Zero Plastic Beauty Brand Common Heir Raises $2.5M

Common Heir, a high-end beauty brand that doesn’t use any plastic packaging, has raised a $2.5 million round. The brand has two products — Vitamin C Serum, and Retinol Serum, both $88. The serums are packaged in single-use, biodegradable capsules. The Retinol Serum launched Feb. 15. Common Heir...
SKIN CARE
WWD

WWD

18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy