ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Dr. Gary Chapman Talks ‘The Five Love Languages’ From His Best-Selling Book

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTV1u_0eEQW2YG00

We hope everyone out there is having a joy-filled Valentine’s Day, especially if you’re fortunate enough to have a significant other in your life.

Erica and GRIFF were thrilled to welcome on today’s show Dr. Gary Chapman, author of the popular 1992 relationship guide The Five Love Languages. The timely conversation that ensued gave the Get Up! church a breakdown of each winning principle and how they’ve all worked wonders over the years for many lovers throughout the world.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

Whether it’s communicating via touch, discovering the gift of gift-giving or simply understanding the value of compliments and thank you’s, Dr. Chapman gave an intriguing lesson in love that we’re positive will direct you in the right direction today if you need some help setting the mood for that special someone.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to Dr. Gary Chapman break down The Five Love Languages below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell :


READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:


HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Michael B. Jordan
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Steve Harvey
Person
André Leon Talley
Kankakee Daily Journal

REEL TALK: 'Book of Love' is predictable but charming

Just in time to set the mood for Valentine’s Day is “Book of Love,” starring Sam Clafin as Henry Copper, a young, uptight, published author who gets schooled on writing his own book thanks to his Spanish translator, Maria (Verónica Echegui). The story might be rather...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Five Love Languages#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Abbott Elementary
SheKnows

These Are the 5 Love Languages & Everything You Need to Know About Them

If you’ve ever been in a relationship and encountered a problem that felt like you were fundamentally misunderstanding your partner (and who hasn’t?), your online search has probably led you to the “What is your love language?” question and/or quiz at some point. The phrase has been ubiquitous since Dr. Gary Chapman released his popular relationship book, The Five Love Languages, 10 years ago. So, what is a “love language,” and how might understanding them help our relationships? It’s all about knowing what it takes for a person to feel loved, Chapman tells SheKnows. After many years of counseling couples in crisis,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InspireMore

‘His cancer is back and it’s not good.’ Our time was ending, but I wanted my daddy to walk me down the aisle.’: Daughter stages tearful ‘fake wedding’ for dying father

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “February 2017, our whole world and outlook on life was changed forever. What started as a normal family dinner, became a night I will never forget. I saw fear in my mom’s eyes as my dad said, ‘Come in the living room. We need to tell you all something.’ I couldn’t believe it when the word ‘cancer‘ came out of his mouth. We were oblivious. My dad had been sick on and off with what he thought was allergies that wouldn’t go away. Dad worked at a hospital, so he went to an ENT there. The doctor found a lump in his throat and decided they needed to do a biopsy. He did this without telling anyone, as he did not want us to be worried about him. The news came back that it was cancerous, and he needed to see an oncologist for scans and a treatment plan immediately.
CANCER
DoYouRemember?

‘Hawaii Five-O’ Star James MacArthur Loved Hawaii In Real Life Before His Death At 72

James MacArthur was best known for his role as Danny “Danno” Williams in Hawaii Five-O. While he was born and raised in New York, he later fell in love with Hawaii and spent his later years there. When he was young, James was quite the overachiever. He was on the football team, basketball team, was class president and on student government, and was in the drama club and newspaper.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Vibe

Lori Harvey Surprised Michael B. Jordan For Valentine’s Day In The Most Creative Way

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet. So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
VIDEO GAMES
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

520
Followers
748
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy