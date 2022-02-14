ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Gov. Brian Kemp asking Georgia General Assembly to ban school mask mandates

By Dave Williams
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1vNp_0eEQVxNH00

ATLANTA — Georgia parents — not public schools — would decide whether to send children to school wearing masks under legislation introduced on behalf of Gov. Brian Kemp Monday.

"Parents know how best to care for their children, and that includes when it comes to masking," Kemp said during a news conference at the state Capitol.

"As we enter the third year of facing COVID-19, it is past time for a return to normal and for decisions regarding protection against the virus to be made by individual Georgians and their families - not the government."

About 45 school districts in Georgia have one or more schools with mask mandates on students, while mandates have been imposed by 10 or more schools in at least nine school districts.

Under Senate Bill 514, sponsored by Sen. Clint Dixon, one of the governor's floor leaders in the Senate, no local board of education, superintendent, or public or state charter school personnel could impose any rule requiring students to wear a face mask or covering without an opt-out choice for parents.

Also, students could not be punished for a parent's decision not to have them wear a mask.

"The 'Unmask Georgia Students Act' reaffirms what has always been true -- parents are the best decision makers when it comes to the health and education of their children," said Dixon, R-Buford. "This legislation ensures that those rights are not infringed on by misguided policies."

This story available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Donald Trump's financial and legal problems just got a lot worse

(CNN) — On Monday, Donald Trump's long-time accountants made a very important announcement: They no longer stood behind a decade of the former President's financial information -- and would no longer be working for him. Why is this such a big deal? Well, the language from Mazars, the accounting...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

Russia says it's moving some troops to their bases. What does this mean?

Moscow (CNN) — Russia announced Tuesday that some troops will be moving back to their home bases after completing exercises, a day after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that diplomacy still had a "chance" -- and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told CNN that Putin is "willing to negotiate."
MILITARY
CBS News

Congresswoman Kathleen Rice is the 30th Democrat to leave the House

Long Island Democrat Kathleen Rice of New York's 4th congressional district announced Tuesday that she will retire, becoming the 30th House Democrat to announce they will leave the House this election cycle. "I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated Djokovic could skip French Open, Wimbledon

LONDON (AP) — If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, foregoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal’s record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19. And the No. 1-ranked tennis player is also still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a drama about his vaccination status that polarized opinion worldwide.
TENNIS
CBS News

4 teenagers among 8 aboard plane that crashed off North Carolina coast

Four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday. One body has been pulled from the Atlantic Ocean by search crews combing the area and there is no indication that anyone survived the crash, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said Monday.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

1K+
Followers
476
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy